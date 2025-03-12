NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #374).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #375) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What goes around comes around

NYT Strands today (game #375) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HEIR

BEAR

BUNCH

ROUND

CREAM

TIGER

NYT Strands today (game #375) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #375) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #375) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #375, are…

BOOMERANG

BOUNCE

RETURN

REBOUND

RICOCHET

SPANGRAM: NICE COMEBACK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I own a pre-technology era game called REBOUND by Ideal, those toy supremos of the golden era of board games. The object of the game is to roll a marble that’s encased inside a plastic ring along a plastic surface and BOUNCE it off a stretched rubber band into one of four sections, giving you 5, 10, 25, or 50 points.

I’m sure that once there was quite an art to this game, and there were probably competitive Rebound leagues across the world with people sassily complementing each other on a “NICE COMEBACK”, but sadly my set is now warped – meaning everyone scores 50 points unless you RICOCHET your opponent off the board. I can’t bring myself to throw it out, even though it’s basically just a giant piece of wonky yellow plastic.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

