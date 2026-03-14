Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 14 (game #1007).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1008) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOSSIP

HOUND

NEW

TOY

SPORTING

WORKING

BOOK

FAIR

SHADOW

GONE

BIKE

TRACK

SQUARE

VIDEO GAME

TAIL

HONEST

NYT Connections today (game #1008) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Following

Following GREEN: Honorable behavior

Honorable behavior BLUE: What to buy a 10-year-old

What to buy a 10-year-old PURPLE: Screen arts featuring “a young woman”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1008) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PURSUE

GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE

BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS

PURPLE: "____ GIRL" TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1008) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1008, are…

YELLOW: PURSUE HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK

HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE

FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME

BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME PURPLE: "____ GIRL" TITLES GONE, GOSSIP, NEW, WORKING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Seeing TOY and BOOK alongside FAIR temporarily sidelined me into attempting a fair group (are VIDEO GAME fairs a thing?) and GOSSIP and HOUND seemed to hint at another collection, but fortunately I quickly moved on from these ideas.

In most groups there is always one tile that you feel less certain about than the others and in PURSUE it was HOUND, which sounded closer to up-close harassment than the covert activities suggested by SHADOW, TAIL, and TRACK.

For SPORTSMANLIKE the tricky fourth tile was SQUARE (isn’t this what you’d call an uncool sportsman?), while for CLASSIC KID GIFTS it was most definitely BOOK.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, March 14, game #1007)

YELLOW: HYPNOTIC STATE DREAM, HAZE, SPELL, TRANCE

DREAM, HAZE, SPELL, TRANCE GREEN: STARTING WITH PREFIXES MEANING "TWO" BINARY, DIOXIDE, DUOLINGO, TWILIGHT

BINARY, DIOXIDE, DUOLINGO, TWILIGHT BLUE: FICTIONAL INSPECTORS CLOUSEAU, GADGET, JAVERT, MORSE

CLOUSEAU, GADGET, JAVERT, MORSE PURPLE: ENDING IN FEMALE ANIMALS HOOTENANNY, LICHEN, MOSCOW, NIGHTMARE