NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 15 (game #1008)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 14 (game #1007).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1008) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- GOSSIP
- HOUND
- NEW
- TOY
- SPORTING
- WORKING
- BOOK
- FAIR
- SHADOW
- GONE
- BIKE
- TRACK
- SQUARE
- VIDEO GAME
- TAIL
- HONEST
NYT Connections today (game #1008) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Following
- GREEN: Honorable behavior
- BLUE: What to buy a 10-year-old
- PURPLE: Screen arts featuring “a young woman”
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1008) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: PURSUE
- GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE
- BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS
- PURPLE: "____ GIRL" TITLES
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1008) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1008, are…
- YELLOW: PURSUE HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK
- GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE
- BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME
- PURPLE: "____ GIRL" TITLES GONE, GOSSIP, NEW, WORKING
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Seeing TOY and BOOK alongside FAIR temporarily sidelined me into attempting a fair group (are VIDEO GAME fairs a thing?) and GOSSIP and HOUND seemed to hint at another collection, but fortunately I quickly moved on from these ideas.
In most groups there is always one tile that you feel less certain about than the others and in PURSUE it was HOUND, which sounded closer to up-close harassment than the covert activities suggested by SHADOW, TAIL, and TRACK.
For SPORTSMANLIKE the tricky fourth tile was SQUARE (isn’t this what you’d call an uncool sportsman?), while for CLASSIC KID GIFTS it was most definitely BOOK.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, March 14, game #1007)
- YELLOW: HYPNOTIC STATE DREAM, HAZE, SPELL, TRANCE
- GREEN: STARTING WITH PREFIXES MEANING "TWO" BINARY, DIOXIDE, DUOLINGO, TWILIGHT
- BLUE: FICTIONAL INSPECTORS CLOUSEAU, GADGET, JAVERT, MORSE
- PURPLE: ENDING IN FEMALE ANIMALS HOOTENANNY, LICHEN, MOSCOW, NIGHTMARE
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.