Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 15 (game #1008).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1009) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OKAY

SLOTH

ANY

TWO

WRATH

TRAFFIC

PRIDE

ENVY

CARTWRIGHT

MOLASSES

WRESTLE

PACK

POD

EMMY

GAGGLE

GLACIER

NYT Connections today (game #1009) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Collective beast names

Collective beast names GREEN: Opposite of fast

Opposite of fast BLUE: Contain a letter you can’t hear

Contain a letter you can’t hear PURPLE: USA homophones

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1009) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES

GREEN: THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH BEING SLOW

BLUE: SILENT "W"

PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1009) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1009, are…

YELLOW: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES GAGGLE, PACK, POD, PRIDE

GAGGLE, PACK, POD, PRIDE GREEN: THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH BEING SLOW GLACIER, MOLASSES, SLOTH, TRAFFIC

GLACIER, MOLASSES, SLOTH, TRAFFIC BLUE: SILENT "W" CARTWRIGHT, TWO, WRATH, WRESTLE

CARTWRIGHT, TWO, WRATH, WRESTLE PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS ANY, EMMY, ENVY, OKAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As is often the case when I get the purple group first, it was by luck rather than design as the link I saw was two-syllable words — but kudos if you knew they were WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS.

Animal group names seemed pretty straightforward aside from a slight hesitation over GAGGLE, which is the collective noun for a collection of geese.

On the topic of geese, I had to attempt to explain the British class system to someone the other day and my explanation was: ducks are working class, geese are middle class and swans are upper class. It sort of works, swans really do fancy themselves as the lords of the manor, geese like taking over places that used to belong to ducks and ducks are taken for granted.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, March 15, game #1008)

YELLOW: PURSUE HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK

HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE

FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME

BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME PURPLE: "____ GIRL" TITLES GONE, GOSSIP, NEW, WORKING