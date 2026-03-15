NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 16 (game #1009)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 15 (game #1008).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1009) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- OKAY
- SLOTH
- ANY
- TWO
- WRATH
- TRAFFIC
- PRIDE
- ENVY
- CARTWRIGHT
- MOLASSES
- WRESTLE
- PACK
- POD
- EMMY
- GAGGLE
- GLACIER
NYT Connections today (game #1009) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Collective beast names
- GREEN: Opposite of fast
- BLUE: Contain a letter you can’t hear
- PURPLE: USA homophones
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1009) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES
- GREEN: THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH BEING SLOW
- BLUE: SILENT "W"
- PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1009) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1009, are…
- YELLOW: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES GAGGLE, PACK, POD, PRIDE
- GREEN: THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH BEING SLOW GLACIER, MOLASSES, SLOTH, TRAFFIC
- BLUE: SILENT "W" CARTWRIGHT, TWO, WRATH, WRESTLE
- PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS ANY, EMMY, ENVY, OKAY
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
As is often the case when I get the purple group first, it was by luck rather than design as the link I saw was two-syllable words — but kudos if you knew they were WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS.
Animal group names seemed pretty straightforward aside from a slight hesitation over GAGGLE, which is the collective noun for a collection of geese.
On the topic of geese, I had to attempt to explain the British class system to someone the other day and my explanation was: ducks are working class, geese are middle class and swans are upper class. It sort of works, swans really do fancy themselves as the lords of the manor, geese like taking over places that used to belong to ducks and ducks are taken for granted.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, March 15, game #1008)
- YELLOW: PURSUE HOUND, SHADOW, TAIL, TRACK
- GREEN: SPORTSMANLIKE FAIR, HONEST, SPORTING, SQUARE
- BLUE: CLASSIC KID GIFTS BIKE, BOOK, TOY, VIDEO GAME
- PURPLE: "____ GIRL" TITLES GONE, GOSSIP, NEW, WORKING
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.