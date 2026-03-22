NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 23 (game #1016)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 22 (game #1015).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1016) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- JUNGLE GYM
- STAND-UP
- LIGHT BULB
- BROCCOLI
- RABE
- OLIVE OIL
- WHEEL
- OPEN MIC
- MARY
- BRAIN STEW
- MOCKTAIL
- PRINTING PRESS
- HONEST
- MORAL
- SLICED BREAD
- DECENT
- VIRGO
NYT Connections today (game #1016) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Someone with conviction
- GREEN: Creations that moved the dial
- BLUE: An innocence shared
- PURPLE: Find the hidden monikers
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1016) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: PRINCIPLED
- GREEN: GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS
- BLUE: "VIRGIN" THINGS
- PURPLE: ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1016) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1016, are…
- YELLOW: PRINCIPLED DECENT, HONEST, MORAL, STAND-UP
- GREEN: GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS LIGHT BULB, PRINTING PRESS, SLICED BREAD, WHEEL
- BLUE: "VIRGIN" THINGS MARY, MOCKTAIL, OLIVE OIL, VIRGO
- PURPLE: ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES BRAIN STEW, BROCCOLI RABE, JUNGLE GYM, OPEN MIC
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I would have got the purple group first, but I was struggling to find another tile ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES after seeing Jim (JUNGLE GYM), Stu (BRAIN STEW), and Mike (OPEN MIC). Kudos if you got there.
Instead I left it until I had eight tiles left to take the plunge with BROCCOLI RABE.
Fortunately I made no mistakes today, although I did come close to including JUNGLE GYM in the GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS. Yeah the WHEEL is great and everything, but imagine the world without spiral slides?
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, March 22, game #1015)
- YELLOW: OVERSEE CHAIR, HEAD, LEAD, RUN
- GREEN: PICTURE TAKEN FROM A FILM FRAME, IMAGE, SHOT, STILL
- BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A WEIGHTLIFTING SETUP BAR, BENCH, RACK, WEIGHTS
- PURPLE: ____ SURF CHANNEL, COUCH, CROWD, KITE
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.