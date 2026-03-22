Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 22 (game #1015).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1016) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JUNGLE GYM

STAND-UP

LIGHT BULB

BROCCOLI

RABE

OLIVE OIL

WHEEL

OPEN MIC

MARY

BRAIN STEW

MOCKTAIL

PRINTING PRESS

HONEST

MORAL

SLICED BREAD

DECENT

VIRGO

NYT Connections today (game #1016) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Someone with conviction

Someone with conviction GREEN: Creations that moved the dial

Creations that moved the dial BLUE: An innocence shared

An innocence shared PURPLE: Find the hidden monikers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1016) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PRINCIPLED

GREEN: GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS

BLUE: "VIRGIN" THINGS

PURPLE: ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1016) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1016, are…

YELLOW: PRINCIPLED DECENT, HONEST, MORAL, STAND-UP

DECENT, HONEST, MORAL, STAND-UP GREEN: GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS LIGHT BULB, PRINTING PRESS, SLICED BREAD, WHEEL

LIGHT BULB, PRINTING PRESS, SLICED BREAD, WHEEL BLUE: "VIRGIN" THINGS MARY, MOCKTAIL, OLIVE OIL, VIRGO

MARY, MOCKTAIL, OLIVE OIL, VIRGO PURPLE: ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES BRAIN STEW, BROCCOLI RABE, JUNGLE GYM, OPEN MIC

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I would have got the purple group first, but I was struggling to find another tile ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES after seeing Jim (JUNGLE GYM), Stu (BRAIN STEW), and Mike (OPEN MIC). Kudos if you got there.

Instead I left it until I had eight tiles left to take the plunge with BROCCOLI RABE.

Fortunately I made no mistakes today, although I did come close to including JUNGLE GYM in the GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS. Yeah the WHEEL is great and everything, but imagine the world without spiral slides?

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, March 22, game #1015)

YELLOW: OVERSEE CHAIR, HEAD, LEAD, RUN

CHAIR, HEAD, LEAD, RUN GREEN: PICTURE TAKEN FROM A FILM FRAME, IMAGE, SHOT, STILL

FRAME, IMAGE, SHOT, STILL BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A WEIGHTLIFTING SETUP BAR, BENCH, RACK, WEIGHTS

BAR, BENCH, RACK, WEIGHTS PURPLE: ____ SURF CHANNEL, COUCH, CROWD, KITE