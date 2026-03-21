Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 21 (game #1014).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1015) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RACK

COUCH

RUN

STILL

CROWD

CHAIR

HEAD

BENCH

IMAGE

LEAD

FRAME

BAR

CHANNEL

WEIGHTS

KITE

SHOT

NYT Connections today (game #1015) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: What the one in charge does

What the one in charge does GREEN: Snaps from moving images

Snaps from moving images BLUE: Ready to pump iron

Ready to pump iron PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “smurf”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1015) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OVERSEE

GREEN: PICTURE TAKEN FROM A FILM

BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A WEIGHTLIFTING SETUP

PURPLE: ____ SURF

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1015) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1015, are…

YELLOW: OVERSEE CHAIR, HEAD, LEAD, RUN

CHAIR, HEAD, LEAD, RUN GREEN: PICTURE TAKEN FROM A FILM FRAME, IMAGE, SHOT, STILL

FRAME, IMAGE, SHOT, STILL BLUE: COMPONENTS OF A WEIGHTLIFTING SETUP BAR, BENCH, RACK, WEIGHTS

BAR, BENCH, RACK, WEIGHTS PURPLE: ____ SURF CHANNEL, COUCH, CROWD, KITE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I didn’t see the purple group today. Kudos if you did.

Maybe I was blind to it because CHANNEL surfing is no longer a part of the dominant COUCH Potato mindset. The zapper of the '00s is the scroller of the '20s and today instead of whizzing through stations in search of instant gratification we’ll get our dopamine hits from on-demand video clips.

My mistake came with COMPONENTS OF A WEIGHTLIFTING SETUP. I was on the right track, but I chose FRAME instead of RACK — which possibly tells you how infrequently I go to the gym (I’m too busy scrolling).

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, March 21, game #1014)

YELLOW: DIRECT BLUNT, FRANK, PLAIN, STRAIGHT

BLUNT, FRANK, PLAIN, STRAIGHT GREEN: TARGET GOAL, MARK, OBJECT, POINT

GOAL, MARK, OBJECT, POINT BLUE: CHECKERS TERMS CAPTURE, CROWN, JUMP, KING

CAPTURE, CROWN, JUMP, KING PURPLE: 20TH CENTURY AMERICAN POETS BISHOP, FROST, POUND, RICH