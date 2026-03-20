Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 20 (game #1013).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1014) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POUND

PLAIN

OBJECT

CROWN

JUMP

MARK

FRANK

RICH

GOAL

STRAIGHT

POINT

BISHOP

KING

BLUNT

FROST

CAPTURE

NYT Connections today (game #1014) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Matter of fact

Matter of fact GREEN: Aim and purpose

Aim and purpose BLUE: Draughts

Draughts PURPLE: US wordsmiths

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1014) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DIRECT

GREEN: TARGET

BLUE: CHECKERS TERMS

PURPLE: 20TH CENTURY AMERICAN POETS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1014) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1014, are…

YELLOW: DIRECT BLUNT, FRANK, PLAIN, STRAIGHT

BLUNT, FRANK, PLAIN, STRAIGHT GREEN: TARGET GOAL, MARK, OBJECT, POINT

GOAL, MARK, OBJECT, POINT BLUE: CHECKERS TERMS CAPTURE, CROWN, JUMP, KING

CAPTURE, CROWN, JUMP, KING PURPLE: 20TH CENTURY AMERICAN POETS BISHOP, FROST, POUND, RICH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

This is the second day in succession in which I have solved the four groups in yellow-green-blue-purple difficulty order — which is the next most satisfying sequence after getting purple first.

My mistake came near the end, when I tricked myself into thinking that we were collecting something to do with chess, rather than something to do with CHECKERS TERMS — so I had BISHOP instead of JUMP.

CHECKERS stirs happy memories for me, as it is a game I used to play with my grandfather, and one in which he would never let me win; I’d consider it victory just to get a single KING. It was then, I think, when I first decided that in every loss there is still a small victory somewhere, you just need to find it.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, March 20, game #1013)

YELLOW: DISTURB ALARM, CONCERN, RATTLE, SHAKE

ALARM, CONCERN, RATTLE, SHAKE GREEN: WORDS ON A MONOPOLY BOARD BOARDWALK, CHANCE, LUXURY, PARKING

BOARDWALK, CHANCE, LUXURY, PARKING BLUE: FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH FATE, FURY, MUSE, SIREN

FATE, FURY, MUSE, SIREN PURPLE: EGG ____ CARTON, NOODLE, ROLL, TIMER