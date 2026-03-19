Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 19 (game #1012).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1013) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LUXURY

SIREN

CHANCE

CARTON

ALARM

TIMER

SHAKE

PARKING

RATTLE

FURY

ROLL

CONCERN

NOODLE

MUSE

BOARDWALK

FATE

NYT Connections today (game #1013) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Butt in

Butt in GREEN: As featured in property game

As featured in property game BLUE: Appear in ancient mythology

Appear in ancient mythology PURPLE: Precede with an oval foodstuff

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1013) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DISTURB

GREEN: WORDS ON A MONOPOLY BOARD

BLUE: FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH

PURPLE: EGG ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1013) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1013, are…

YELLOW: DISTURB ALARM, CONCERN, RATTLE, SHAKE

ALARM, CONCERN, RATTLE, SHAKE GREEN: WORDS ON A MONOPOLY BOARD BOARDWALK, CHANCE, LUXURY, PARKING

BOARDWALK, CHANCE, LUXURY, PARKING BLUE: FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH FATE, FURY, MUSE, SIREN

FATE, FURY, MUSE, SIREN PURPLE: EGG ____ CARTON, NOODLE, ROLL, TIMER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Sometimes when you play Connections you can have a strong grasp on what every category is, but still make mistakes before getting all four correct.

Other times, like for me today you can have no idea what the common threads are but still, somehow through hunches and random picks, build all four groups without a single mistake.

This piece of luck was very fortunate for me today as I had no idea that any tiles were also a FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH and cultural differences made several group challenging — for example there is no BOARDWALK in the UK version of Monopoly and we have egg boxes rather than a CARTON.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, March 19, game #1012)

YELLOW: FOLK TALE CHARACTERS CHICKEN LITTLE, FROG PRINCE, GINGERBREAD MAN, GOLDILOCKS

CHICKEN LITTLE, FROG PRINCE, GINGERBREAD MAN, GOLDILOCKS GREEN: GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS EVIL EYE, FOUR-LEAF CLOVER, HORSESHOE, RABBIT'S FOOT

EVIL EYE, FOUR-LEAF CLOVER, HORSESHOE, RABBIT'S FOOT BLUE: THINGS THAT CHANGE COLOR CHAMELEON, MOOD RING, SUNSET, TRAFFIC LIGHT

CHAMELEON, MOOD RING, SUNSET, TRAFFIC LIGHT PURPLE: ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES BABY BLUES, PET ROCK, SCRAP METAL, SODA POP