NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 20 (game #1013)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 19 (game #1012).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1013) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- LUXURY
- SIREN
- CHANCE
- CARTON
- ALARM
- TIMER
- SHAKE
- PARKING
- RATTLE
- FURY
- ROLL
- CONCERN
- NOODLE
- MUSE
- BOARDWALK
- FATE
NYT Connections today (game #1013) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Butt in
- GREEN: As featured in property game
- BLUE: Appear in ancient mythology
- PURPLE: Precede with an oval foodstuff
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
NYT Connections today (game #1013) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: DISTURB
- GREEN: WORDS ON A MONOPOLY BOARD
- BLUE: FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH
- PURPLE: EGG ____
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1013) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1013, are…
- YELLOW: DISTURB ALARM, CONCERN, RATTLE, SHAKE
- GREEN: WORDS ON A MONOPOLY BOARD BOARDWALK, CHANCE, LUXURY, PARKING
- BLUE: FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH FATE, FURY, MUSE, SIREN
- PURPLE: EGG ____ CARTON, NOODLE, ROLL, TIMER
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Perfect
Sometimes when you play Connections you can have a strong grasp on what every category is, but still make mistakes before getting all four correct.
Other times, like for me today you can have no idea what the common threads are but still, somehow through hunches and random picks, build all four groups without a single mistake.
This piece of luck was very fortunate for me today as I had no idea that any tiles were also a FIGURE IN GREEK MYTH and cultural differences made several group challenging — for example there is no BOARDWALK in the UK version of Monopoly and we have egg boxes rather than a CARTON.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, March 19, game #1012)
- YELLOW: FOLK TALE CHARACTERS CHICKEN LITTLE, FROG PRINCE, GINGERBREAD MAN, GOLDILOCKS
- GREEN: GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS EVIL EYE, FOUR-LEAF CLOVER, HORSESHOE, RABBIT'S FOOT
- BLUE: THINGS THAT CHANGE COLOR CHAMELEON, MOOD RING, SUNSET, TRAFFIC LIGHT
- PURPLE: ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES BABY BLUES, PET ROCK, SCRAP METAL, SODA POP
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.