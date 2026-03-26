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NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 27 (game #1020)

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My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
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Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 26 (game #1019).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1020) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 1020 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • TURN SIGNAL
  • TRAFFIC CONE
  • BRASS TACKS
  • FOOD COURT
  • THE LORAX
  • LIP SERVICE
  • TICKET COUNTER
  • BOTTOM LINE
  • DUTY-FREE
  • NITTY-GRITTY
  • MONARCH BUTTERFLY
  • MONKEY BARS
  • WEDDING RECEPTION
  • GOLDFISH CRACKER
  • BAGGAGE CLAIM
  • BASIC FACTS

NYT Connections today (game #1020) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: The real deal
  • GREEN: As seen at JFK
  • BLUE: A sunny color in common
  • PURPLE: Phone finality

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1020) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: WHAT IT ALL BOILS DOWN TO
  • GREEN: FEATURES OF AN AIRPORT TERMINAL
  • BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE ORANGE
  • PURPLE: ENDING IN WORDS FOR CELLULAR CONNECTIVITY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1020) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 1020 on a purple background

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