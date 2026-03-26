Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 26 (game #1019).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1020) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TURN SIGNAL

TRAFFIC CONE

BRASS TACKS

FOOD COURT

THE LORAX

LIP SERVICE

TICKET COUNTER

BOTTOM LINE

DUTY-FREE

NITTY-GRITTY

MONARCH BUTTERFLY

MONKEY BARS

WEDDING RECEPTION

GOLDFISH CRACKER

BAGGAGE CLAIM

BASIC FACTS

NYT Connections today (game #1020) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The real deal

The real deal GREEN: As seen at JFK

As seen at JFK BLUE: A sunny color in common

A sunny color in common PURPLE: Phone finality

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1020) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WHAT IT ALL BOILS DOWN TO

GREEN: FEATURES OF AN AIRPORT TERMINAL

BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE ORANGE

PURPLE: ENDING IN WORDS FOR CELLULAR CONNECTIVITY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.