NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 27 (game #1020)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 26 (game #1019).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1020) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- TURN SIGNAL
- TRAFFIC CONE
- BRASS TACKS
- FOOD COURT
- THE LORAX
- LIP SERVICE
- TICKET COUNTER
- BOTTOM LINE
- DUTY-FREE
- NITTY-GRITTY
- MONARCH BUTTERFLY
- MONKEY BARS
- WEDDING RECEPTION
- GOLDFISH CRACKER
- BAGGAGE CLAIM
- BASIC FACTS
NYT Connections today (game #1020) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: The real deal
- GREEN: As seen at JFK
- BLUE: A sunny color in common
- PURPLE: Phone finality
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1020) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: WHAT IT ALL BOILS DOWN TO
- GREEN: FEATURES OF AN AIRPORT TERMINAL
- BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE ORANGE
- PURPLE: ENDING IN WORDS FOR CELLULAR CONNECTIVITY
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.