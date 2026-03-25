Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 25 (game #1018).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1019) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FISHING

LOCK

TIGER

CURTAIN

LIGHTNING

AGRICULTURE

LEVER

PISTON

GATHERING

BOOTH

FRANKENSTEIN'S

MONSTER

HUNTING

LION

BALLOT

HARDWARE STORE

RED WING

NYT Connections today (game #1019) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Methods to get nutrition

Methods to get nutrition GREEN: Michigan-based pro athletes

Michigan-based pro athletes BLUE: As seen where your cast your ballot

As seen where your cast your ballot PURPLE: A small metal object in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1019) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOOD PROCUREMENT METHODS

GREEN: MEMBER OF A DETROIT SPORTS TEAM

BLUE: FEATURES OF A CLASSIC VOTING BOOTH

PURPLE: THEY HAVE BOLTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1019) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1019, are…

YELLOW: FOOD PROCUREMENT METHODS AGRICULTURE, FISHING, GATHERING, HUNTING

AGRICULTURE, FISHING, GATHERING, HUNTING GREEN: MEMBER OF A DETROIT SPORTS TEAM LION, PISTON, RED WING, TIGER

LION, PISTON, RED WING, TIGER BLUE: FEATURES OF A CLASSIC VOTING BOOTH BALLOT, BOOTH, CURTAIN, LEVER

BALLOT, BOOTH, CURTAIN, LEVER PURPLE: THEY HAVE BOLTS FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER, HARDWARE STORE, LIGHTNING, LOCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

A little bit of knowledge is a very dangerous thing in Connections, as is persisting with a group you are guessing at.

This was the case for me today with MEMBER OF A DETROIT SPORTS TEAM. I knew RED WING and PISTON were both affiliated with the Motor City, but I was also convinced LIGHTNING was a Detroit franchise and toggled back and forth dropping TIGER and then LION before finally getting it right.

By then there was no margin for error, but fortunately some more considered guesswork led me to the link between FRANKENSTE