NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 26 (game #1019)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 25 (game #1018).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1019) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- FISHING
- LOCK
- TIGER
- CURTAIN
- LIGHTNING
- AGRICULTURE
- LEVER
- PISTON
- GATHERING
- BOOTH
- FRANKENSTEIN'S
- MONSTER
- HUNTING
- LION
- BALLOT
- HARDWARE STORE
- RED WING
NYT Connections today (game #1019) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Methods to get nutrition
- GREEN: Michigan-based pro athletes
- BLUE: As seen where your cast your ballot
- PURPLE: A small metal object in common
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1019) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: FOOD PROCUREMENT METHODS
- GREEN: MEMBER OF A DETROIT SPORTS TEAM
- BLUE: FEATURES OF A CLASSIC VOTING BOOTH
- PURPLE: THEY HAVE BOLTS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1019) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1019, are…
- YELLOW: FOOD PROCUREMENT METHODS AGRICULTURE, FISHING, GATHERING, HUNTING
- GREEN: MEMBER OF A DETROIT SPORTS TEAM LION, PISTON, RED WING, TIGER
- BLUE: FEATURES OF A CLASSIC VOTING BOOTH BALLOT, BOOTH, CURTAIN, LEVER
- PURPLE: THEY HAVE BOLTS FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER, HARDWARE STORE, LIGHTNING, LOCK
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 3 mistakes
A little bit of knowledge is a very dangerous thing in Connections, as is persisting with a group you are guessing at.
This was the case for me today with MEMBER OF A DETROIT SPORTS TEAM. I knew RED WING and PISTON were both affiliated with the Motor City, but I was also convinced LIGHTNING was a Detroit franchise and toggled back and forth dropping TIGER and then LION before finally getting it right.
By then there was no margin for error, but fortunately some more considered guesswork led me to the link between FRANKENSTE