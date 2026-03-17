Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 17 (game #1010).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1011) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPELL

YELL

RAIN

COAT

WHAMMY

STRETCH

CURSE

WAH

WINCE

BLANK

PATCH

HOP

DELAY

REALITY

REVERB

PERIOD

NYT Connections today (game #1011) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Space in the middle

Space in the middle GREEN: Yelp in pain

Yelp in pain BLUE: Stompboxes

Stompboxes PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “neck”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1011) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTERVAL

GREEN: REACT TO A STUBBED TOE

BLUE: GUITAR EFFECTS PEDALS

PURPLE: _____ CHECK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1011) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1011, are…

YELLOW: INTERVAL PATCH, PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH

PATCH, PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH GREEN: REACT TO A STUBBED TOE CURSE, HOP, WINCE, YELL

CURSE, HOP, WINCE, YELL BLUE: GUITAR EFFECTS PEDALS DELAY, REVERB, WAH, WHAMMY

DELAY, REVERB, WAH, WHAMMY PURPLE: _____ CHECK BLANK, COAT, RAIN, REALITY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

It took me four guesses before I got ___ CHECK correct, as I was convinced that SPELL should be one of the four tiles.

It was all worth it, though, as it eventually gave me my second “purple first” of the week. Although I really think that GUITAR EFFECTS PEDALS should have been classified as the hardest — especially as DELAY crossed over into the INTERVAL group.

I stub my toe every other week, so the green group should have been far more obvious to me; last year I stubbed my left big toe so badly that the toenail had to be removed, and that certainly made me CURSE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, March 17, game #1010)

YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE BIND, HOT WATER, JAM, PICKLE

BIND, HOT WATER, JAM, PICKLE GREEN: MUSIC THEORY CONCEPTS KEY, PITCH, SCALE, TONE

KEY, PITCH, SCALE, TONE BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS BALLOON, KITE, TEA BAG, YO-YO

BALLOON, KITE, TEA BAG, YO-YO PURPLE: METAPHORS FOR QUICKNESS ARROW, LIGHTNING, ROCKET, WIND