NYT Connections answers for game 1010 on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 17 (game #1010)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 16 (game #1009).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1010) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- KITE
- WIND
- HOT WATER
- KEY
- TEA BAG
- LIGHTNING
- BALLOON
- JAM
- PITCH
- ARROW
- BIND
- SCALE
- YO-YO
- TONE
- ROCKET
- PICKLE
NYT Connections today (game #1010) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: In a tricky situation
- GREEN: Vocalist terms
- BLUE: With an attached cord
- PURPLE: Really speedy
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1010) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE
- GREEN: MUSIC THEORY CONCEPTS
- BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS
- PURPLE: METAPHORS FOR QUICKNESS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1010) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1010, are…
- YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE BIND, HOT WATER, JAM, PICKLE
- GREEN: MUSIC THEORY CONCEPTS KEY, PITCH, SCALE, TONE
- BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS BALLOON, KITE, TEA BAG, YO-YO
- PURPLE: METAPHORS FOR QUICKNESS ARROW, LIGHTNING, ROCKET, WIND
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
A fairly easy game, but one I could have done better in. I did flirt with the idea of connecting ARROW, LIGHTNING, ROCKET, and WIND in the mistaken belief that they all described members of professional sports teams, but I lacked the confidence to press “submit”.
Instead, I found the more obvious of today’s groups including METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE, which included one of my favorite words — PICKLE. I love pickles, playing pickleball and I often find myself in a bit of a pickle, but most of all I love the story of Pickles the dog.
In 1966, when England was hosting the football/soccer World Cup, the Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen before the tournament and then discovered by a curious black and white collie in a hedge a few days later. Pickles became a national icon but many mysteries surround the event — not least how the priceless trophy ended up in a hedge.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, March 16, game #1009)
- YELLOW: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES GAGGLE, PACK, POD, PRIDE
- GREEN: THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH BEING SLOW GLACIER, MOLASSES, SLOTH, TRAFFIC
- BLUE: SILENT "W" CARTWRIGHT, TWO, WRATH, WRESTLE
- PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS ANY, EMMY, ENVY, OKAY
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.