NYT Connections answers for game 1010 on a purple background

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 16 (game #1009).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1010) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KITE

WIND

HOT WATER

KEY

TEA BAG

LIGHTNING

BALLOON

JAM

PITCH

ARROW

BIND

SCALE

YO-YO

TONE

ROCKET

PICKLE

NYT Connections today (game #1010) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In a tricky situation

In a tricky situation GREEN: Vocalist terms

Vocalist terms BLUE: With an attached cord

With an attached cord PURPLE: Really speedy

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1010) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE

GREEN: MUSIC THEORY CONCEPTS

BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS

PURPLE: METAPHORS FOR QUICKNESS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1010) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1010, are…

YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE BIND, HOT WATER, JAM, PICKLE

BIND, HOT WATER, JAM, PICKLE GREEN: MUSIC THEORY CONCEPTS KEY, PITCH, SCALE, TONE

KEY, PITCH, SCALE, TONE BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS BALLOON, KITE, TEA BAG, YO-YO

BALLOON, KITE, TEA BAG, YO-YO PURPLE: METAPHORS FOR QUICKNESS ARROW, LIGHTNING, ROCKET, WIND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A fairly easy game, but one I could have done better in. I did flirt with the idea of connecting ARROW, LIGHTNING, ROCKET, and WIND in the mistaken belief that they all described members of professional sports teams, but I lacked the confidence to press “submit”.

Instead, I found the more obvious of today’s groups including METAPHORS FOR TROUBLE, which included one of my favorite words — PICKLE. I love pickles, playing pickleball and I often find myself in a bit of a pickle, but most of all I love the story of Pickles the dog.

In 1966, when England was hosting the football/soccer World Cup, the Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen before the tournament and then discovered by a curious black and white collie in a hedge a few days later. Pickles became a national icon but many mysteries surround the event — not least how the priceless trophy ended up in a hedge.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, March 16, game #1009)

YELLOW: ANIMAL GROUP NAMES GAGGLE, PACK, POD, PRIDE

GAGGLE, PACK, POD, PRIDE GREEN: THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH BEING SLOW GLACIER, MOLASSES, SLOTH, TRAFFIC

GLACIER, MOLASSES, SLOTH, TRAFFIC BLUE: SILENT "W" CARTWRIGHT, TWO, WRATH, WRESTLE

CARTWRIGHT, TWO, WRATH, WRESTLE PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE STATE ABBREVIATIONS ANY, EMMY, ENVY, OKAY