Resident Evil Veronica hits a million wishlists across PS5 and Steam on PC in under a week

It has reached the milestone faster than Resident Evil Requiem did after its reveal

Capcom has recently stated Veronica's importance, effectively as a mainline entry to the Resident Evil franchise

Capcom is arguably in its best run of form in decades, particularly when it comes to its beloved survival horror Resident Evil franchise, with several successful entries launching in recent years — and it looks like the upcoming remake could join the party.

Announced on X, Capcom's upcoming Resident Evil Veronica has received a million wishlists across PS5 and PC (the only two platforms currently available for wishlist), in just under a week after its Summer Game Fest reveal. It has accomplished the high figure of wishlists faster than Resident Evil Requiem did, which took two weeks.

If the name Resident Evil Veronica sounds familiar to you, that's because this is Capcom's remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, the original which dates all the way back to 2000. It's one of, if not the, most requested remakes from Resident Evil fans, and those wishes have now been answered.

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Instead of fan favourite Leon S. Kennedy featuring as the main focus, Capcom is taking us back to 1998 and we'll be following Claire Redfield instead, set three months after the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom says its removed 'Code' from the remake's name, in attempt to align the title closer to recent titles (e.g, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Requiem), and frankly, while Veronica isn't a numbered title, it's still considered to be just as important as one, effectively acting as a mainline entry in the franchise.