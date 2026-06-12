Resident Evil Veronica producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has explained why the remake isn't called ' Code Veronica'

The producer says Code Veronica is just as important as the other mainline games

Veronica's title follows the naming convention of the remake series

If you've been questioning why Resident Evil Veronica isn't called 'Code Veronica' like the original 2000 title, Capcom has explained its reasoning, and yeah, it sounds pretty logical.

During a press Q&A at Summer Game Fest (SGF) 2026, TechRadar Gaming asked Veronica producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi why the studio decided to rename the upcoming remake, considering the original game is a spin-off and not a mainline entry.

Hirabayashi explained that Capcom sees the original Code Veronica as just as "important" to the franchise as any other mainline game, like Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 4.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"For our development team, and everyone at Capcom, we consider the original Code Veronica to be just as important and relevant as any other mainline entry," Hirabayashi said, "so when we tackled this remake, the question we asked ourselves was, 'How do we communicate that to our audience?'"

The producer pointed to the naming convention for the remake entries, which are typically numbered or feature a word closely associated with the game's corresponding theme, such as the recently released Resident Evil Requiem.