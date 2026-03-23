NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 24 (game #1017)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 23 (game #1016).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1017) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- LOW
- WIND
- FOOD
- CAKE
- ROW
- FIRE
- RING
- BASE
- BOW
- SOW
- MEAN
- KISS
- TOW
- VOW
- DUMP
- VILE
NYT Connections today (game #1017) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Undesirable
- GREEN: As seen at a ceremony
- BLUE: Types of vehicle
- PURPLE: Two meanings
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1017) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: DESPICABLE
- GREEN: FEATURES OF A WEDDING
- BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS
- PURPLE: HETERONYMS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1017) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1017, are…
- YELLOW: DESPICABLE BASE, LOW, MEAN, VILE
- GREEN: FEATURES OF A WEDDING CAKE, KISS, RING, VOW
- BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS DUMP, FIRE, FOOD, TOW
- PURPLE: HETERONYMS BOW, ROW, SOW, WIND
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 1 mistake
My mistake was in thinking BASE, LOW, VILE and DUMP were descriptions of undesirable places.
After getting “one away” I swapped DUMP for MEAN and got through the rest of the game.
Congratulations if you saw the HETERONYMS, which I’m sure you know are words that are spelled the same but pronounced differently — to celebrate you could desert a dessert in a desert. Hmmm… not sure that’s right.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, March 23, game #1016)
- YELLOW: PRINCIPLED DECENT, HONEST, MORAL, STAND-UP
- GREEN: GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS LIGHT BULB, PRINTING PRESS, SLICED BREAD, WHEEL
- BLUE: "VIRGIN" THINGS MARY, MOCKTAIL, OLIVE OIL, VIRGO
- PURPLE: ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES BRAIN STEW, BROCCOLI RABE, JUNGLE GYM, OPEN MIC
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
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