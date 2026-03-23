Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 23 (game #1016).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1017) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LOW

WIND

FOOD

CAKE

ROW

FIRE

RING

BASE

BOW

SOW

MEAN

KISS

TOW

VOW

DUMP

VILE

NYT Connections today (game #1017) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Undesirable

Undesirable GREEN: As seen at a ceremony

As seen at a ceremony BLUE: Types of vehicle

Types of vehicle PURPLE: Two meanings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1017) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DESPICABLE

GREEN: FEATURES OF A WEDDING

BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS

PURPLE: HETERONYMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1017) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1017, are…

YELLOW: DESPICABLE BASE, LOW, MEAN, VILE

BASE, LOW, MEAN, VILE GREEN: FEATURES OF A WEDDING CAKE, KISS, RING, VOW

CAKE, KISS, RING, VOW BLUE: KINDS OF TRUCKS DUMP, FIRE, FOOD, TOW

DUMP, FIRE, FOOD, TOW PURPLE: HETERONYMS BOW, ROW, SOW, WIND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My mistake was in thinking BASE, LOW, VILE and DUMP were descriptions of undesirable places.

After getting “one away” I swapped DUMP for MEAN and got through the rest of the game.

Congratulations if you saw the HETERONYMS, which I’m sure you know are words that are spelled the same but pronounced differently — to celebrate you could desert a dessert in a desert. Hmmm… not sure that’s right.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, March 23, game #1016)

YELLOW: PRINCIPLED DECENT, HONEST, MORAL, STAND-UP

DECENT, HONEST, MORAL, STAND-UP GREEN: GAME-CHANGING INVENTIONS LIGHT BULB, PRINTING PRESS, SLICED BREAD, WHEEL

LIGHT BULB, PRINTING PRESS, SLICED BREAD, WHEEL BLUE: "VIRGIN" THINGS MARY, MOCKTAIL, OLIVE OIL, VIRGO

MARY, MOCKTAIL, OLIVE OIL, VIRGO PURPLE: ENDING IN NICKNAME HOMOPHONES BRAIN STEW, BROCCOLI RABE, JUNGLE GYM, OPEN MIC