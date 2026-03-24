NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 25 (game #1018)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 24 (game #1017).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1018) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- WIRE
- QUARK
- CLOUD
- PING
- SPIN
- OBSCURE
- CHARGE
- FORTUNE
- CHECK
- TIME
- GALLOP
- BLUR
- MUDDY
- PEOPLE
- CASH
- CUR
NYT Connections today (game #1018) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Difficult to see
- GREEN: Publications
- BLUE: Ways to pay
- PURPLE: Altered measurements
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1018) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: OBFUSCATE
- GREEN: MAGAZINES
- BLUE: PAYMENT METHODS
- PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1018) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1018, are…
- YELLOW: OBFUSCATE BLUR, CLOUD, MUDDY, OBSCURE
- GREEN: MAGAZINES FORTUNE, PEOPLE, SPIN, TIME
- BLUE: PAYMENT METHODS CASH, CHARGE, CHECK, WIRE
- PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED CUR, GALLOP, PING, QUARK
- My rating: Easy
- My score: 1 mistake
Instead of CHARGE I thought that PAYMENT METHODS included PING as in transferring money to someone via your phone.
As is often the case, cultural differences scuppered me here — because CHARGE is not really the sort of thing we say in the UK and CHECK is spelled cheque, but to be honest this is an excuse for me failing to complete this easy game mistake-free.
I could also mention the fact that we go with tablespoons rather than measuring things by the cup (or CUR, as featured in the UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED).