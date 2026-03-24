Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 24 (game #1017).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1018) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WIRE

QUARK

CLOUD

PING

SPIN

OBSCURE

CHARGE

FORTUNE

CHECK

TIME

GALLOP

BLUR

MUDDY

PEOPLE

CASH

CUR

NYT Connections today (game #1018) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Difficult to see

Difficult to see GREEN: Publications

Publications BLUE: Ways to pay

Ways to pay PURPLE: Altered measurements

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1018) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OBFUSCATE

GREEN: MAGAZINES

BLUE: PAYMENT METHODS

PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1018) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1018, are…

YELLOW: OBFUSCATE BLUR, CLOUD, MUDDY, OBSCURE

BLUR, CLOUD, MUDDY, OBSCURE GREEN: MAGAZINES FORTUNE, PEOPLE, SPIN, TIME

FORTUNE, PEOPLE, SPIN, TIME BLUE: PAYMENT METHODS CASH, CHARGE, CHECK, WIRE

CASH, CHARGE, CHECK, WIRE PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED CUR, GALLOP, PING, QUARK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Instead of CHARGE I thought that PAYMENT METHODS included PING as in transferring money to someone via your phone.

As is often the case, cultural differences scuppered me here — because CHARGE is not really the sort of thing we say in the UK and CHECK is spelled cheque, but to be honest this is an excuse for me failing to complete this easy game mistake-free.

I could also mention the fact that we go with tablespoons rather than measuring things by the cup (or CUR, as featured in the UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED).