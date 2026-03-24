Jump to:

NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 25 (game #1018)

News
By published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 24 (game #1017).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Article continues below

NYT Connections today (game #1018) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 1018 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • WIRE
  • QUARK
  • CLOUD
  • PING
  • SPIN
  • OBSCURE
  • CHARGE
  • FORTUNE
  • CHECK
  • TIME
  • GALLOP
  • BLUR
  • MUDDY
  • PEOPLE
  • CASH
  • CUR

NYT Connections today (game #1018) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Difficult to see
  • GREEN: Publications
  • BLUE: Ways to pay
  • PURPLE: Altered measurements

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1018) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: OBFUSCATE
  • GREEN: MAGAZINES
  • BLUE: PAYMENT METHODS
  • PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1018) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 1018 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1018, are…

  • YELLOW: OBFUSCATE BLUR, CLOUD, MUDDY, OBSCURE
  • GREEN: MAGAZINES FORTUNE, PEOPLE, SPIN, TIME
  • BLUE: PAYMENT METHODS CASH, CHARGE, CHECK, WIRE
  • PURPLE: UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED CUR, GALLOP, PING, QUARK
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: 1 mistake

Instead of CHARGE I thought that PAYMENT METHODS included PING as in transferring money to someone via your phone.

As is often the case, cultural differences scuppered me here — because CHARGE is not really the sort of thing we say in the UK and CHECK is spelled cheque, but to be honest this is an excuse for me failing to complete this easy game mistake-free.

I could also mention the fact that we go with tablespoons rather than measuring things by the cup (or CUR, as featured in the UNITS OF VOLUME WITH LAST LETTER CHANGED).