NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 19 (game #1012)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
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A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 18 (game #1011).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1012) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- BABY BLUES
- EVIL EYE
- MOOD RING
- PET ROCK
- TRAFFIC LIGHT
- CHICKEN LITTLE
- SCRAP METAL
- HORSESHOE
- GOLDILOCKS
- RABBIT'S FOOT
- CHAMELEON
- SODA POP
- SUNSET
- GINGERBREAD
- MAN
- FOUR-LEAF
- CLOVER
- FROG PRINCE
NYT Connections today (game #1012) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Featured in storybooks
- GREEN: Bring good fortune
- BLUE: Pigment alters
- PURPLE: Look for musical variety
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1012) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: FOLK TALE CHARACTERS
- GREEN: GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS
- BLUE: THINGS THAT CHANGE COLOR
- PURPLE: ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1012) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1012, are…
- YELLOW: FOLK TALE CHARACTERS CHICKEN LITTLE, FROG PRINCE, GINGERBREAD MAN, GOLDILOCKS
- GREEN: GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS EVIL EYE, FOUR-LEAF CLOVER, HORSESHOE, RABBIT'S FOOT
- BLUE: THINGS THAT CHANGE COLOR CHAMELEON, MOOD RING, SUNSET, TRAFFIC LIGHT
- PURPLE: ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES BABY BLUES, PET ROCK, SCRAP METAL, SODA POP
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 2 mistakes
My two mistakes came from the same tile — PET ROCK — which I first included in the yellow group and then in the green.
On both occasions I was not exactly correct about what the groups were, thinking FOLK TALE CHARACTERS were just about childhood figures and that GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS was about superstition. Close enough to get both with a “one away”.
As a former music journalist I should have seen ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES when there were more than eight tiles left, but my head wasn’t in the game today.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, March 18, game #1011)
- YELLOW: INTERVAL PATCH, PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH
- GREEN: REACT TO A STUBBED TOE CURSE, HOP, WINCE, YELL
- BLUE: GUITAR EFFECTS PEDALS DELAY, REVERB, WAH, WHAMMY
- PURPLE: _____ CHECK BLANK, COAT, RAIN, REALITY
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.