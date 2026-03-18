Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 18 (game #1011).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1012) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BABY BLUES

EVIL EYE

MOOD RING

PET ROCK

TRAFFIC LIGHT

CHICKEN LITTLE

SCRAP METAL

HORSESHOE

GOLDILOCKS

RABBIT'S FOOT

CHAMELEON

SODA POP

SUNSET

GINGERBREAD

MAN

FOUR-LEAF

CLOVER

FROG PRINCE

NYT Connections today (game #1012) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Featured in storybooks

Featured in storybooks GREEN: Bring good fortune

Bring good fortune BLUE: Pigment alters

Pigment alters PURPLE: Look for musical variety

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1012) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOLK TALE CHARACTERS

GREEN: GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS

BLUE: THINGS THAT CHANGE COLOR

PURPLE: ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1012) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1012, are…

YELLOW: FOLK TALE CHARACTERS CHICKEN LITTLE, FROG PRINCE, GINGERBREAD MAN, GOLDILOCKS

CHICKEN LITTLE, FROG PRINCE, GINGERBREAD MAN, GOLDILOCKS GREEN: GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS EVIL EYE, FOUR-LEAF CLOVER, HORSESHOE, RABBIT'S FOOT

EVIL EYE, FOUR-LEAF CLOVER, HORSESHOE, RABBIT'S FOOT BLUE: THINGS THAT CHANGE COLOR CHAMELEON, MOOD RING, SUNSET, TRAFFIC LIGHT

CHAMELEON, MOOD RING, SUNSET, TRAFFIC LIGHT PURPLE: ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES BABY BLUES, PET ROCK, SCRAP METAL, SODA POP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

My two mistakes came from the same tile — PET ROCK — which I first included in the yellow group and then in the green.

On both occasions I was not exactly correct about what the groups were, thinking FOLK TALE CHARACTERS were just about childhood figures and that GOOD LUCK SYMBOLS was about superstition. Close enough to get both with a “one away”.

As a former music journalist I should have seen ENDING IN MUSIC GENRES when there were more than eight tiles left, but my head wasn’t in the game today.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, March 18, game #1011)

YELLOW: INTERVAL PATCH, PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH

PATCH, PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH GREEN: REACT TO A STUBBED TOE CURSE, HOP, WINCE, YELL

CURSE, HOP, WINCE, YELL BLUE: GUITAR EFFECTS PEDALS DELAY, REVERB, WAH, WHAMMY

DELAY, REVERB, WAH, WHAMMY PURPLE: _____ CHECK BLANK, COAT, RAIN, REALITY