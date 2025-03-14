NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 14 (game #642).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #643) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEG

SUE

MOVE

NEEDLE

MAY

BARB

NECK

TONIGHT

BRIDGE

MIGHT

WISH

STRING

BRISTLE

SERVE

SPINE

CHARGE

NYT Connections today (game #643) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pointy

Pointy GREEN: Plucky devices

Plucky devices BLUE: See you in court

See you in court PURPLE: Nursery rhyme words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #643) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHARP PROTRUSION

GREEN: FEATURES OF STRINGED INSTRUMENTS

BLUE: LITIGATION VERBS

PURPLE: IN "STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #643) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #643, are…

YELLOW: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY

ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY GREEN: CHECKOUT LINE IMPULSE BUYS CANDY, CHAPSTICK, CHARGING CABLE, MAGAZINE

CANDY, CHAPSTICK, CHARGING CABLE, MAGAZINE BLUE: MOVIES OF VARIOUS LENGTHS EPIC, FEATURE, FILM SERIES, SHORT

EPIC, FEATURE, FILM SERIES, SHORT PURPLE: ___ ROAD DIRT, HIGH, ROCKY, SILK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Thanks to PEG and SUE, my first thought today was the song Peggy Sue by Buddy Holly. Being a classic of the rock'n'roll era it did help guide me towards the Green group – although I did initially think I was looking for parts of a guitar, rather than the more general FEATURES OF STRINGED INSTRUMENTS.

SHARP PROTRUSION I got after making a mistake by thinking it was about heckling someone, so I had PEG instead of SPINE before then thinking it had something to do with hedgehogs – which was sort of correct.

My next mistake was thinking there was a group that was linked by dithering (oh, the irony) with MAY, MIGHT and WISH. It took me foolishly adding SUE and getting “one away” before I saw LITIGATION VERBS. A case of trial and error.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

