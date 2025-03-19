NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #382) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Wetland patrol

NYT Strands today (game #382) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BONG

DOLL

STOP

GRIT

FINS

GREET

NYT Strands today (game #382) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #382) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #382) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #382, are…

FLAMINGO

STORK

BITTERN

IBIS

EGRET

SPOONBILL

SPANGRAM: WADING BIRD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who tapped out wading birds a couple of times before WADING BIRD.

A tangent, and this is a very niche irritation, but I don’t like it when the Spangram ends in the middle of the puzzle. It feels wrong.

FLAMINGOs are amazing birds. Not only do they look brilliant, but they also do lots of strange things – like eat with their heads turned upside down, stand on one leg and only fly at night. The best thing, though, is that the collective noun for a group of flamingos is a flamboyance.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 19 March, game #381)

COVER

FRAME

STRINGS

HAMMERS

PEDALS

KEYBOARD

SPANGRAM: PIANO PARTS