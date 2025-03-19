Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #1151)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1151) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1151) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1151) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1151) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1151) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• R

• S

• W

• N

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1151) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1151 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1151, are…

  • RIPER
  • STILL
  • WAFER
  • NOTCH

I was a WAFER away from a 7-guess finish in less than a minute today, gambling on GAMER instead.

Still, it was very pleasing to get home without any other issues, thanks to my 15-letter start revealing a handful of greens and yellows.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1151) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1151 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1151, are…

  • FERRY
  • CHUTE
  • ANTIC
  • HUMAN

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1150, Wednesday 19 March: FLAME, CARAT, SPAWN, TUNIC
  • Quordle #1149, Tuesday 18 March: NAVEL, TREAT, COPSE, SLINK
  • Quordle #1148, Monday 17 March: INFER, FLINT, CHUMP, SHEER
  • Quordle #1147, Sunday 16 March: INPUT, RUMBA, ELUDE, BLANK
  • Quordle #1146, Saturday 15 March: SPEED, CLASH, RISKY, GRATE
  • Quordle #1145, Friday 14 March: BELIE, SPEAR, GROWL, ADOBE
  • Quordle #1144, Thursday 13 March: AMISS, METAL, TEARY, SHORT
  • Quordle #1143, Wednesday 12 March: AWASH, PUSHY, RALPH, PROOF
  • Quordle #1142, Tuesday 11 March: LINGO, JUICE, SHARP, REVEL
  • Quordle #1141, Monday 10 March: AVAIL, THESE, TITAN, GAUGE
  • Quordle #1140, Sunday 9 March: SKILL, IDEAL, WHERE, REHAB
  • Quordle #1139, Saturday 8 March: WATCH, LAPSE, WREST, HEFTY
  • Quordle #1138, Friday 7 March: GLEAN, SHINY, DECRY, MANGA
  • Quordle #1137, Thursday 6 March: TRICE, EIGHT, BELCH, RIPER
  • Quordle #1136, Wednesday 5 March: PLEAD, TWANG, MAJOR, RISKY
  • Quordle #1135, Tuesday 4 March: FLOWN, ETUDE, TOPAZ, JOKER
  • Quordle #1134, Monday 3 March: FRILL, KAYAK, REBAR, WORDY
  • Quordle #1133, Sunday 2 March: TUNIC, GLOSS, DEBUG, LARGE
  • Quordle #1132, Saturday 1 March: DENSE, BONEY, KITTY, SMEAR
  • Quordle #1131, Friday 28 February: PASTA, RAZOR, PLUMB, DROOL
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #1149)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 17 (game #1148)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #1144)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #1151)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #1149)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #380)
Latest in News
Student sat at a desk with a laptop in a dormitory looking at a mobile phone
Windows 11 could eventually help you understand how fast your PC is - as well as offer tips for making your PC or laptop faster for free
Veresa attacks an enemy in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Version 5.5 arrives next week, adding a new five star character obsessed with food
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
AI tools.
Not even fairy tales are safe - researchers weaponise bedtime stories to jailbreak AI chatbots and create malware
Adobe Firefly
Adobe launches game-changing GenAI tools for video editing
Amrit Kaur and Reneé Rapp in The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Max cancels The Sex Lives of College Girls but the hit HBO show might find a new streaming home elsewhere
More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #382)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #648)
Veresa attacks an enemy in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Version 5.5 arrives next week, adding a new five star character obsessed with food
AI tools.
Not even fairy tales are safe - researchers weaponise bedtime stories to jailbreak AI chatbots and create malware
Amrit Kaur and Reneé Rapp in The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Max cancels The Sex Lives of College Girls but the hit HBO show might find a new streaming home elsewhere
Student sat at a desk with a laptop in a dormitory looking at a mobile phone
Windows 11 could eventually help you understand how fast your PC is - as well as offer tips for making your PC or laptop faster for free
Jia-Xin &quot;Jay&quot; Zhong, a postdoctoral scholar of acoustics at Penn State, used a dummy with microphones in its ears to measure the presence or absence of sound along an ultrasonic trajectory.
A wild new sound tech promises to create 'personal' sound only you can hear, but without headphones
An AMD Ryzen processor slotted into a motherboard
It's not looking bright for next-gen systems using AMD's Medusa Point APUs - they reportedly won't use RDNA 4 architecture, potentially meaning no FSR 4
Avast cybersecurity
An unpatched Windows zero-day flaw has been exploited by 11 nation-state attackers
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e