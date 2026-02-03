Malwarebytes and ChatGPT have teamed up to check scams

Just ask “Malwarebytes, is this a scam?” and find out in seconds

Check suspicious messages, URLs, domains, phone numbers, and more

Encountering a scam email, message, or website is becoming part of everyday life, and AI tools are making it all too easy to generate convincing copy for the bad guys to distribute en masse.

So if the bad guys are using AI, why can’t the good guys? Luckily for us, Malwarebytes is now available for a quick and free consultation directly through ChatGPT.

There's no need to hold your breath as you click on that link from what may or may not be your bank. Just ask “Malwarebytes, is this a scam?” in ChatGPT, and you’ll have your answer in seconds.

Don’t click, check!

Malwarebytes has been a top choice of antivirus software for many years - in my youth I turned to its malware removal prowess many a time in pursuit of a free Runescape party hat (If you know, you know).

But now, many years later, attackers aren’t just waiting for you to stumble across their dodgy site and hand over your sensitive info. They are actively crafting devious campaigns that can be sent directly to your phone or computer.

In fact, GASA’s Global State of Scams 2025 report estimated that the global scam economy stole around $442 billion from consumers last year alone. So in order to fight back against the scam scourge, why not have a quick, free, and easy way to check suspicious messages in an AI tool many people use every day.

“Cybersecurity shouldn’t be confusing or out of reach,” said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. “By bringing Malwarebytes’ threat expertise directly into ChatGPT, we’re meeting people where they already are and giving them instant, reliable guidance to make safer choices online. The only way we can disrupt the nearly half-a-trillion-dollar scam industry is by being innovative and attacking the problem from every angle.”

Malwarebytes in ChatGPT can check text messages, emails, direct messages, suspicious links, domains, phone numbers and more to check their authenticity, and prevent that single click from becoming a very expensive problem. You can even submit suspicious content directly to Malwarebytes in order to improve threat intelligence for everyone.

The new tool is available to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Team and Enterprise users by using the phrase “Malwarebytes, is this a scam?” directly in ChatGPT.