Microsoft Teams will now let you shout about how great you are at work

Microsoft Teams profiles can now show specific skills

Show off your attributes with an expanded profile

Finding the right person for a specific task at work could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update for Microsoft Teams.

The online collaboration platform is working on a new feature which will let users promote their vital skills and attributes directly within Teams via their Microsoft 365 profile.

Workers will now be able to list their skills on their Microsoft 365 profile card in Teams, giving colleagues and managers a quick view at exactly why they would be good (or bad) for a certain job

Microsoft Teams Wi-Fi connectivity

In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post announcing the news, the company notes it will, " make it 'easier to learn about colleagues, build meaningful connections, and manage their own skills profile right from within their everyday flow of work."

The tool is listed as being in development for now, but has an expected release date of March 2026, so users should not have too long to wait.

Upon release, Microsoft says the feature will be available for Teams users on Windows and Mac across the world.

The launch will be the latest in a series of recent releases aimed at making Microsoft Teams users more productive when using the service.

This includes adding the ability for users to save messages in their conversations and chats, meaning users no longer have to trawl back manually through long conversations to find the message they need.

The company also revealed configurable keyboard shortcuts are finally coming to Microsoft Teams soon, giving users quick and easy access the symbols, icons, and others they may use regularly on a daily basis, but sometime are not close at hand when typing in a work environment.

