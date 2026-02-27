This is the 'first' sign-in restore experience for Windows Backup for Organizations

It covers Windows settings and Microsoft Store apps

It also covers even more device types

Microsoft has announced the general availability of the first sign-in restore experience as part of Windows Backup for Organizations, which will let users restore the likes of Windows settings and their Microsoft Store apps more quickly.

The new option appears at first sign-in on a new or reimaged Windows 11 device, allowing users to quickly gain access to previous configurations just by signing in.

Being that this is a sign-in restore experience, it's only available at sign-in, so if users choose to skip the OOBE restore option, they won't be prompted again, Microsoft confirmed in a blog post.

Windows Backup for Organizations

Though this functionality was previously available for Entra-joined devices, the update now means it's also available for Entra hybrid-joined devices, hybrid-managed environments, multi-user devices and Windows 365 Cloud PCs.

Microsoft sees "minimizing downtime and accelerating productivity" as the update's two key benefits – in short, it makes retrieving personal configurations easier and reduces the friction typically involved with installing backups.

It's the perfect update for organizations who are still migrating to Windows 11, speeding up the time it takes to get users back in their seats. But the new backup tool is also a worthy update for companies with frequent hardware refresh cycles or those using Cloud PCs.

However, it's been a long time coming, first revealed at Microsoft Ignite in 2024. Back then, Windows 10's market share was still at 62%, with Windows 11 sitting at 35%. Imagine all the companies that could have benefitted from having the sign-in restore experience back then.

