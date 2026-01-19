Microsoft is expanding Windows Backup for Organizations

This will include restore at first sign-in as a 'second chance'

Currently in private preview, the feature is set to debut in 'early 2026'

A new feature set to be released by Microsoft will add new options for administrators with Windows Backup for Organizations expanded to include restore at first sign-in as a 'second chance' option.

This means Windows 11 users will be able to restore their Microsoft Store apps and Windows settings at the very first sign-in. This will help organizations streamline transitions into the newest Windows versions by preserving Windows settings, as well as Start menu pins and the list of installed Microsoft Store apps.

The new option will be presented during first sign-in, and the update means that users will have a ‘second chance’ to restore their environment should they have missed the opportunity the first time around during the out-of-box experience (OOBE).

User preferences respected

This update is set to be rolled out sometime in ‘early 2026’, but is currently only available in private preview. Microsoft Extra hybrid joined devices, multi-user setups, and Windows 365 Cloud PCs will be included in the update.

Microsoft does confirm that if users “deliberately choose to skip the restore opportunity during OOBE, their preference will be respected."

The update is aimed at providing broader coverage for organizations to safely restore devices, as well as providing a user-centric recovery process, and the ‘same seamless experience’, minimizing downtime and accelerating productivity.

‘With first sign-in restore, your users get back to work faster, with their preferred settings and Microsoft Store app list ready to go,’ Microsoft said in its blog update.

Anyone interested in testing the preview can sign up to do so by joining the private preview - complete an interest form, which will remain open until February 13, 2026.

‘To be eligible for the preview you need to be part of the Microsoft Management Customer Connection Program and have a signed non-disclosure agreement (NDA). If you're not a current member of the program, sign up today.’

