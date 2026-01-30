If you think your company hasn't been spreading the love quite enough recently, get ready - a new Microsoft Teams update might be about to change all that.

The video conferencing service has revealed it is working on giving users the opportunity to add branded reactions, extending your company's reach into meetings like never before.

The addition of custom icons and images could allow users to really show their enthusiasm when in that next Town Hall or end of year meeting - if that's what you really want.

Branded reactions in Teams

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company noted the feature will mean, "organizations can now extend their visual identity directly into meetings," and can be, "a simple way to create more cohesive, on-brand meeting experiences."

The entry notes IT admins will be able to upload custom reaction icons reflecting a company's brand elements, or the theme of an event, which will instantly be available to meeting participants.

The feature is currently listed as being "in development", with an expected release date of March 2026.

The news is the latest in a series of recent updates and upgrades to Microsoft Teams as the company looks to make it more engaging for users everywhere.

Recently, it revealed users can now have the option to select their preferred skin tone for Microsoft Teams reactions and emojis as it looks to offer a more inclusive environment for workers everywhere.

Elsewhere, a "unified fun picker" brings together stickers, GIFs and more into a single location, hopefully making it a lot quicker to bring some joy to your Microsoft Teams calls and meetings, meaning you will no longer need to search around for the best reaction or emoji to brighten up a meeting.

