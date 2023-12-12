Get ready - Microsoft Teams is about to get even more "fun"

If you've ever thought that your workplace Microsoft Teams calls could do with being a bit more fun, well there's good news, thanks to a significant update to the service.

The video conferencing platform has revealed it is rolling out a new tool that will bring all the most enjoyable parts of Microsoft Teams in one place, meaning you will no longer need to search around for the best reaction or emoji to brighten up a meeting.

The new "unified fun picker" will also bring together stickers, GIFs and more into a single location, hopefully making it a lot quicker to bring some joy to your Microsoft Teams calls and meetings.

Microsoft Teams mobile calls

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, it seems that the company has high hopes for the addition bringing the fun factor to users across the world.

"Users can now find all their emojis, GIFs, and stickers in a combined picker," the entry notes. "Browse and discover all the fun stuff you need, all in one hub of content."

Apparently first announced in July 2023, the feature is now rolling out to all Microsoft Teams users on Windows and Mac now, so get ready for your next team meeting to be even more enjoyable than before.

The news is the latest in a series of upgrades from Microsoft as it looks to make Teams more intuitive and pleasant to use for customers around the world.

This includes the launch of virtual avatars earlier this year, offering users more customization options while also livening up the look and feel of calls, alongside new visual effects including animated frames and video hue altering, on top of existing tools that allow users to blur backgrounds and soften the video feed to mask and obscure blemishes.

The service has also recently revealed it is working on a tool that will allow some users to upgrade their existing backgrounds with more personalized and creative designs.