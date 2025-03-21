NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #650)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #650) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • TOUCHDOWN
  • TRIFLE
  • TRILLION
  • TROMBONE
  • TRIDENT
  • TRADEMARK
  • THEREMIN
  • TCHOTCHKE
  • TRIANGLE
  • TELEVISION
  • TRINKET
  • TRILOBITE
  • TIMPANI
  • THINGAMAJIG
  • TAMBOURINE 
  • TUBERCULOSIS

NYT Connections today (game #650) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Making sound
  • GREEN: Bric-a-brac
  • BLUE: Must “tri” harder
  • PURPLE: Known by shortened forms

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #650) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
  • GREEN: KNICKKNACK
  • BLUE: WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE"
  • PURPLE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH "T" + LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #650) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #650, are…

  • YELLOW: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS TAMBOURINE, THEREMIN, TIMPANI, TROMBONE
  • GREEN: KNICKKNACK TCHOTCHKE, THINGAMAJIG, TRIFLE, TRINKET
  • BLUE: WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE" TRIANGLE, TRIDENT, TRILLION, TRILOBITE
  • PURPLE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH "T" + LETTER TELEVISION, TOUCHDOWN, TRADEMARK, TUBERCULOSIS
  • My rating: Hard
  • My score: 3 mistakes

Oh my gosh this was a difficult Connections. Similar to the occasions when the grid is made up of just two or three letter words, or that one time when it was a dozen numbers, I found just looking at all these T-words baffling and really struggled to make headway.

I wasn’t helped by making three Mistakes on MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS – convinced that TRIANGLE (the greatest of all instruments) should be in there.

With KNICKKNACK I gambled that TCHOTCHKE was one of the common words, although I’d never heard of this wonderful Jewish-American word before. For WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE" I just linked all the options that began with TRI and was surprised that the answer was that simple – although there’s not much else that could link an extinct arthropod to a spear.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 21 March, game #649)

  • YELLOW: MILIEU CIRCLE, SCENE, SPHERE, WORLD
  • GREEN: LUMINARY GREAT, ICON, LEGEND, LION
  • BLUE: ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING TOOLS COMPASS, RULER, STENCIL, T-SQUARE
  • PURPLE: __BAR CHART, EXAM, MITZVAH, SOAP

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

