NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #650)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #650) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TOUCHDOWN

TRIFLE

TRILLION

TROMBONE

TRIDENT

TRADEMARK

THEREMIN

TCHOTCHKE

TRIANGLE

TELEVISION

TRINKET

TRILOBITE

TIMPANI

THINGAMAJIG

TAMBOURINE

TUBERCULOSIS

NYT Connections today (game #650) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Making sound

Making sound GREEN: Bric-a-brac

Bric-a-brac BLUE: Must “tri” harder

Must “tri” harder PURPLE: Known by shortened forms

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #650) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

GREEN: KNICKKNACK

BLUE: WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE"

PURPLE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH "T" + LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #650) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #650, are…

YELLOW: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS TAMBOURINE, THEREMIN, TIMPANI, TROMBONE

TAMBOURINE, THEREMIN, TIMPANI, TROMBONE GREEN: KNICKKNACK TCHOTCHKE, THINGAMAJIG, TRIFLE, TRINKET

TCHOTCHKE, THINGAMAJIG, TRIFLE, TRINKET BLUE: WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE" TRIANGLE, TRIDENT, TRILLION, TRILOBITE

TRIANGLE, TRIDENT, TRILLION, TRILOBITE PURPLE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH "T" + LETTER TELEVISION, TOUCHDOWN, TRADEMARK, TUBERCULOSIS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Oh my gosh this was a difficult Connections. Similar to the occasions when the grid is made up of just two or three letter words, or that one time when it was a dozen numbers, I found just looking at all these T-words baffling and really struggled to make headway.

I wasn’t helped by making three Mistakes on MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS – convinced that TRIANGLE (the greatest of all instruments) should be in there.

With KNICKKNACK I gambled that TCHOTCHKE was one of the common words, although I’d never heard of this wonderful Jewish-American word before. For WORDS WITH THE PREFIX MEANING "THREE" I just linked all the options that began with TRI and was surprised that the answer was that simple – although there’s not much else that could link an extinct arthropod to a spear.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

