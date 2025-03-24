NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #653)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #653) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BALE

CRYSTAL

PANDA

MUD

TEDDY

TUXEDO

ABLE

DAY

ABEL

CAL

A BELL

OREO

ABE

CROSSWORD

BELA

DICK

NYT Connections today (game #653) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Monochrome

Monochrome GREEN: Letter jumble

Letter jumble BLUE: Head of state

Head of state PURPLE: Sayings, apparently

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #653) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS

GREEN: ANAGRAMS

BLUE: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL NICKNAMES

PURPLE: CLEAR AS ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #653) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #653, are…

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS CROSSWORD, OREO, PANDA, TUXEDO

CROSSWORD, OREO, PANDA, TUXEDO GREEN: ANAGRAMS ABEL, ABLE, BALE, BELA

ABEL, ABLE, BALE, BELA BLUE: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL NICKNAMES ABE, CAL, DICK, TEDDY

ABE, CAL, DICK, TEDDY PURPLE: CLEAR AS ___ A BELL, CRYSTAL, DAY, MUD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Today’s puzzle was CLEAR AS ___ MUD to begin with and I foolishly wasted time thinking that one group was made up of famous actors CRYSTAL (Billy), BALE (Christian) and, stretching the limits of logic, DAY (Daniel Day-Lewis), and er DICK (Van Dyke).

Next, I pondered on A BELL being an abbreviation of Alexander Graham Bell, the telephone inventor.

And then, well it became as clear as CRYSTAL.

I wasn’t sure if OREO qualified but I was confident that CROSSWORD, PANDA, and TUXEDO are BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS.

The unexpected joy of snagging a purple foursome followed, before I finally clocked that ABEL, ABLE, BALE and BELA contained the same four letters and were ANAGRAMS of each other.

All a blessing, as I would never have gotten U.S. PRESIDENTIAL NICKNAMES in a month of Super Tuesdays.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

