NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #653)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'.

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #653) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 653 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • BALE
  • CRYSTAL
  • PANDA
  • MUD
  • TEDDY
  • TUXEDO
  • ABLE
  • DAY
  • ABEL
  • CAL
  • A BELL
  • OREO
  • ABE
  • CROSSWORD
  • BELA
  • DICK

NYT Connections today (game #653) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Monochrome
  • GREEN: Letter jumble 
  • BLUE: Head of state
  • PURPLE: Sayings, apparently

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #653) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS
  • GREEN: ANAGRAMS 
  • BLUE: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL NICKNAMES 
  • PURPLE: CLEAR AS ___ 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #653) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 653 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #653, are…

  • YELLOW: BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS CROSSWORD, OREO, PANDA, TUXEDO
  • GREEN: ANAGRAMS ABEL, ABLE, BALE, BELA
  • BLUE: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL NICKNAMES ABE, CAL, DICK, TEDDY
  • PURPLE: CLEAR AS ___ A BELL, CRYSTAL, DAY, MUD
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 mistake

Today’s puzzle was CLEAR AS ___ MUD to begin with and I foolishly wasted time thinking that one group was made up of famous actors CRYSTAL (Billy), BALE (Christian) and, stretching the limits of logic, DAY (Daniel Day-Lewis), and er DICK (Van Dyke).

Next, I pondered on A BELL being an abbreviation of Alexander Graham Bell, the telephone inventor.

And then, well it became as clear as CRYSTAL.

I wasn’t sure if OREO qualified but I was confident that CROSSWORD, PANDA, and TUXEDO are BLACK-AND-WHITE THINGS.

The unexpected joy of snagging a purple foursome followed, before I finally clocked that ABEL, ABLE, BALE and BELA contained the same four letters and were ANAGRAMS of each other.

All a blessing, as I would never have gotten U.S. PRESIDENTIAL NICKNAMES in a month of Super Tuesdays.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 24 March, game #652)

  • YELLOW: BAD-SMELLING FOUL, RANK, RIPE, SOUR
  • GREEN: UNFLUCTUATING CONSTANT, LEVEL, STABLE, UNIFORM
  • BLUE: WHO VIDEO GAMES ARE FOR, PER ESRB RATINGS ADULTS ONLY, EVERYONE, MATURE, TEEN
  • PURPLE: THINGS WITH LAYERS EARTH, HENHOUSE, ONION, PHOTOSHOP

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

