NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 27 (game #389)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Playing the field

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • BARE
  • NILL
  • GONE
  • LINT
  • TRIP
  • BRIDGE

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 4th row

Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #389) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #389, are…

  • DODGER
  • PIRATE
  • BRAVE
  • MARLIN
  • GIANT
  • BREWER
  • SPANGRAM: NATIONAL LEAGUE
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: Perfect

Even though I’m in the UK and don’t follow baseball, I was still able to easily identify today’s words – such is the branding power of Major League Baseball, or in this case the NATIONAL LEAGUE.

Seeing the teams in singular form was a little strange, as was a Spangram that was so long (a whopping 14 letters) that it started and ended on the same side of the puzzle.

One of the oddest things about US sports teams from my perspective is how they can move between towns — the Atlanta Braves having previously existed during their history in Boston and Milwaukee.

In England, Arsenal Football Club get endless grief from their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur because they were formed in south London and only crossed the river in 1913.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 26 March, game #388)

  • ZEBRA
  • MEERKAT
  • WARTHOG
  • HYENA
  • ELEPHANT
  • HORNBILL
  • SPANGRAM: LION KING

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

