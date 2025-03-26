NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 27 (game #389)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Playing the field

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BARE

NILL

GONE

LINT

TRIP

BRIDGE

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #389) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #389) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #389, are…

DODGER

PIRATE

BRAVE

MARLIN

GIANT

BREWER

SPANGRAM: NATIONAL LEAGUE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Even though I’m in the UK and don’t follow baseball, I was still able to easily identify today’s words – such is the branding power of Major League Baseball, or in this case the NATIONAL LEAGUE.

Seeing the teams in singular form was a little strange, as was a Spangram that was so long (a whopping 14 letters) that it started and ended on the same side of the puzzle.

One of the oddest things about US sports teams from my perspective is how they can move between towns — the Atlanta Braves having previously existed during their history in Boston and Milwaukee.

In England, Arsenal Football Club get endless grief from their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur because they were formed in south London and only crossed the river in 1913.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 26 March, game #388)

ZEBRA

MEERKAT

WARTHOG

HYENA

ELEPHANT

HORNBILL

SPANGRAM: LION KING