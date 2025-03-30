NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #659)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #658).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #659) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FORE

WORD

DEPOSIT

TOO

PUT AWAY

SCREEN

ATE

BALANCE

BESIDES

HORSE

TRANSFER

TO BOOT

HAD

AS WELL

TOOK IN

WITHDRAWAL

NYT Connections today (game #659) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Absorbed

Absorbed GREEN: An addition

An addition BLUE: Banking

Banking PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “say”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #659) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONSUMED

GREEN: ALSO

BLUE: ATM OPTIONS

PURPLE: __PLAY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #659) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #659, are…

YELLOW: CONSUMED ATE, HAD, PUT AWAY, TOOK IN

ATE, HAD, PUT AWAY, TOOK IN GREEN: ALSO AS WELL, BESIDES, TO BOOT, TOO

AS WELL, BESIDES, TO BOOT, TOO BLUE: ATM OPTIONS BALANCE, DEPOSIT, TRANSFER, WITHDRAWAL

BALANCE, DEPOSIT, TRANSFER, WITHDRAWAL PURPLE: __PLAY FORE, HORSE, SCREEN, WORD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After my worst ever Connections yesterday I was relieved to return to winning ways, but also experienced that rarest of pleasures (for me at least) of actually getting the purple group.

I wasn’t particularly thinking ATM OPTIONS, more just banking terminology, but I was happy to begin with the blue group – even if this seemed a very easy blue group.

Initially I was thinking the word “silver” was a link for SCREEN and HORSE (I’ve got a vague memory of silver horse being used to describe a motorcycle), before I realized _PLAY was the connecting word.

I should be feeling quite clever, but not seeing the yellow group at all suggests this run was down to luck rather than Connections skill.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 30 March, game #658)

YELLOW: AVERAGE MEAN, NORM, PAR, STANDARD

MEAN, NORM, PAR, STANDARD GREEN: PICTURED ON THE U.S. GREAT SEAL ARROWS, EAGLE, OLIVE BRANCH, SHIELD

ARROWS, EAGLE, OLIVE BRANCH, SHIELD BLUE: PROPER NOUNS IN BROADWAY MUSICAL TITLES THAT ARE SPOKEN

PHRASES BIRDIE, DOLLY, KATE, YANKEES

BIRDIE, DOLLY, KATE, YANKEES PURPLE: __MAN BOGEY, CRAFTS, GENTLE, SPOKES