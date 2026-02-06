This PC and Switch controller offers an 'incredible level of customization' and it's dirt cheap in this limited Amazon deal

One of GameSir's latest pads comes highly recommended from us

In my five years of reviewing tech and gaming hardware, rarely have I come across a brand as reliable as GameSir. And now, one of its best from last year, the GameSir Super Nova, is enjoying a world-beating price ahead of next week's Presidents' Day sales.

Right now, you can head over to Amazon to pick up the GameSir Super Nova for just $42.99 (was $59.99). That's for the eye-catching blue-on-black colorway specifically, but the stunning pink-on-white variant is also on sale. You'll pay a little bit more for this one, but it's currently down to $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

Today's best GameSir Super Nova deals

Just $3 shy of its lowest-ever price on record, the GameSir Super Nova offers PC and Switch compatibility, drift-resisting Hall effect sticks, and a gorgeous aesthetic lined with RGB lighting. The included charging dock is a real bonus, too.

Want a brighter alternative? You'll pay a little extra, but you're still saving a hefty 10 bucks off this gorgeous pink-on-white colorway.

You can usually rely on GameSir to provide top-quality controllers at competitive price points, often beating official models like the Xbox Wireless Controller on overall design and features.

My colleague Lewis reviewed the GameSir Super Nova here at TechRadar Gaming, and he was a big fan, awarding it four out of a possible five stars. In his review, Lewis praised the controller's "incredible level of customization," citing swappable face plates as well as the breadth of options available in the GameSir Connect software.

You can also expect drift-beating Hall effect thumbsticks, sublimely precise and tactile micro switch buttons, and a healthy amount of battery life at 15 hours on average per charge. Then when it's out of juice, the included charging dock provides a handy and stylish way to top back up.

