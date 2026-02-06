Arc Raiders players can sign up for the second expedition on February 25, and can depart on March 1

Embark Studios is adjusting the required Stash value amount from 5 million Coins to 3 million following player feedback

A new Skill Point catch-up system is being added for players who were unable to amass the required Coins during the first expedition

The second Arc Raiders expedition kicks off next month, and Embark Studios is changing a few things following player feedback, including an adjustment to the required Stash value.

The studio shared the details in a new blog post, confirming that players can sign up for the second expedition from February 25, with the departure scheduled for March 1.

But before then, Embark has some new updates coming that may help experienced players and those new to expeditions. After listening to player feedback, the developer is lowering the required Stash value amount from 5 million Coins to 3 million to reach the maximum rewards.

"Starting off, we want to get one announcement out of the way right off the bat: we’ve heard your feedback about the required Stash value for maximum rewards being too high, and have decided to lower the requirement to 3 million Coins (600k per Skill Point). The reward will still be 5 Skill Points for reaching the 3 million Stash value," Embark said.

As the studio explained, this means that players need 600,000 Coins per skill point, as opposed to the previous 1 million requirement, which is a significant nerf that should be helpful when gearing up for the upcoming expedition.

In addition to this change, returning players who were unable to amass the required Coins during the first expedition will be able to reclaim the ones they missed with the new Skill Point catch-up system.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

"The catch up Skill Points will be heavily discounted, making the total Coins needed to reach max Skill Points less for each Expedition," Embark said. "Amass the entire Stash value and enjoy your Skill Points before everyone else, fail to do so and the catch-up system will allow you to close the gap over time.

"For this Expedition, you will need to gather 300k Stash value per Skill Point missing from the first Expedition. When departing, Coins will contribute to the Skill Points of the second Expedition, before contributing to missing Skill Points from the first one."

Embark did note, however, that rewards and requirements "may change for future expeditions and bonus Skill Points won’t be available indefinitely for those that continue to depart."

Some of the permanent rewards for the second expedition include a new Scrappy outfit, an upgraded Patchwork outfit, which will get four additional toggles and two new color options, and buffs stacked from the previous expedition (but will be reset for those who decide not to depart again).

Players returning for their second expedition will also gain 5% more XP, which will total to 10%, a 6% Scrappy materials boost (12% total), and a 10% repair value increase (70% total).

The 'Expeditions Explained' image Embark released also confirms that a third expedition is in the works, with "more to come".

