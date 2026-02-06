Winter Olympics hit by suspected 'Russian origin' cyberattack - as one of Europe's largest universities also reports major cybersecurity incident
Milano Cortina Winter Olympics targeted by cyberattack
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Cyberattack targeting Winter Olympics reportedly blocked
- Italy says the attack was "of Russian origin"
- La Sapienza University in Rome also hit by an attack
The Italian government has claimed a series of cyberattacks of "Russian origin" have been blocked from targeting the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the attack hit facilities connected to the 2026 Winter Games, including hotels in the Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo where atheltes were staying.
The wide-ranging attack reportedly hit around 120 targets, including foreign ministry offices in the US, as well as consulates in Sydney, Toronto and Paris, and La Sapienza university in Rome was also hit in a seemingly separate attack also attributed to Russian-linked hackers.
"Series of cyberattacks"
"We prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites, starting with Washington, and also involving some Winter Olympics sites, including hotels in Cortina," Tajani noted, adding that no significant disruption was caused.
The attack was claimed by pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility, describing the campaign as retaliation for Italy’s support for Ukraine.
“The Italian government’s pro-Ukrainian policy means that support for Ukrainian terrorists is punished with our DDoS attacks,” the group said on Telegram.
Russia is currently banned from competing at the Summer and Winter Olympics following its invasion of Ukraine, although some Russian-born athletes have been cleared to compete as neutral representatives, with no flags.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
La Sapienza is one of the largest universities in Europe, with around 120,000 students. Following the suspected attack, it took down its website and other related computer systems, and is now trying to restore access using unaffected backups.
In a recent post and in stories on Instagram, the university said it took down its systems out of precaution for what was apparently a ransomware attack.
“As a precautionary measure, and in order to ensure the integrity and security of data, an immediate shutdown of network systems has been ordered,” the organization said.
It added an investigation is taking place, and some communication channels such as email and workstations are “partially limited", with temporary “infopoints” set up for students to provide information accessible through digital systems and databases that are currently unavailable.
Via AP and BleepingComputer
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.