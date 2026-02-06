"I'm going back to bed"

We polled readers of our Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase live coverage to find out what they thought of the stream

The result? A resounding disappointment that's shared by users on gaming forums

Common complaints include an abundance of ports and a lack of truly "new" reveals

If you were disappointed by the announcements in this week's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, then it turns out that you're not alone.

The stream, which lasted roughly 30 minutes, showcased a bunch of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. We polled the thousands of readers who tuned in to our live coverage of the event, receiving hundreds of responses.

The question was simple: 'How would you rate the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase out of 10?' with options for each numeric score. The answer? A resounding 1/10.

Of the 275 votes received, the majority (28%) picked the 1/10 score. Similarly low numbers dominated the other most common responses, with 3/10 and 2/10 taking second and third place.

If you add it all together, an overwhelming 58% rated the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase below a 5/10.

Although it didn't make the top three, 7/10 (which I would consider as representing a 'good' score) was still decently popular with 10% of the votes - suggesting there are some viewers who were satisfied.

Tellingly, however, very few voters opted to rate the Direct a 10/10 (just 4%), with even fewer (3%) picking 9/10.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To find out why, I turned to Reddit and the dedicated gaming forum Resetera to see what users are saying. The common theme seems to be a lack of new reveals, with the majority of trailers focusing on ports or products that have already been announced.

"Most of these aren't even announcements. [Indie game] Orbitals looks amazing and it's one of my most anticipated games, but we saw it in the last Nintendo Direct," reads one of the top-rated comments on a thread about the Direct. "What here is actually new?"

"There was only one game that was a world-premiere and exclusive to Switch 2," replied a user. "That game was Tokyo Scramble. Fun concept (dinosaur stealth game) but it needs a lot of polish and refinement. Looked like indie jank."

"There was nothing really aside from [Kyoto] Xanadu that was remotely interesting or hasn't already been out for ages elsewhere," said another.

One commenter on Resetera simply wrote "I'm going back to bed", which aptly sums up the overall sentiment there.

In spite of all this, there were definitely still some worthwhile highlights. Orbitals does indeed look superb with its It Takes Two style co-op action and adorable art style, while a fresh look at Resident Evil Requiem and the reveal of a The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered port go to show the technical capabilities of Switch 2 hardware.

Even so, I have my fingers crossed that the next Nintendo Direct is a little more exciting.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.