NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #399)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #399) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The feeling is mutual

NYT Strands today (game #399) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LEMON

GNOME

LIKE

ZERO

GAMES

SHAME

NYT Strands today (game #399) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #399) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #399) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #399, are…

CLICK

RELATE

MESH

CONNECT

VIBE

HARMONIZE

AGREE

SPANGRAM: GET ALONG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A very easy wordsearch today which fit perfectly with the theme — I was sad not to find simpatico, one of my favorite words which would most definitely HARMONIZE with the others.

When we think about things that GET ALONG we are usually thinking about people – friends and family (well, mainly friends).

But it’s true of animals too, particularly pets. My two cats didn’t get on for about two years, but some truce appears to have been agreed and now they sleep squished up against each other.

It can also be true of technology, of course – for years Macs and Windows did not talk to each other, now the lines between them are blurred and I work seamlessly across both systems. Well, sort of seamlessly.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 5 April, game #398)

SWEEP

ROUT

RALLY

UPSET

COMEBACK

THREEPEAT

SPANGRAM: GAMECHANGERS