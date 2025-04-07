NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 8 (game #401)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #400).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #401) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Out of this world

NYT Strands today (game #401) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TARN

FEUD

MOPS

SMOG

NEED

PLAIN

NYT Strands today (game #401) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #401) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #401) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #401, are…

GRAVITY

ARRIVAL

DUNE

ALIEN

MEGALOPOLIS

SPANGRAM: SCIENCE FICTION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Unusually, I got the Spangram first today.

It felt a bit like that old-fashioned trick where a magician pulls a handkerchief out of his pocket and different colored hankies keep appearing. It could be because today’s yellow snake spelled SCIENCE FICTION, but spanning from one side to the top also felt spooky and otherworldly, like it was breaking the rules of the space-time continuum. Well, sort of.

Anyway, it was wonderful to be reminded of these sci-fi classics – and MEGALOPOLIS.

The list also includes two films directed by the incredible Denis Villeneuve – ARRIVAL and DUNE (although, the compilers could have been thinking of the David Lynch version).

I would sincerely recommend seeking out the short story ARRIVAL was based on – Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang. Like all of his stories it unravels and haunts you in a very peculiar way – a bit like today's spangram.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

