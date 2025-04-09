NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 10 (game #669)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 9 (game #668).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #669) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NAUGHTY

CANARY

COAL

MINE

MUSTARD

SOY

RESERVE

MAYO

GOLD

GUSTO

GRINCH

ELLA

WELL

BAH

LEMON

STORE

NYT Connections today (game #669) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Mix red and green

Mix red and green GREEN: Stock

Stock BLUE: Yuletide jeers

Yuletide jeers PURPLE: Palabras en español

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #669) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHADES OF YELLOW

GREEN: SUPPLY

BLUE: ANTI-SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

PURPLE: SPANISH WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #669) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #669, are…

YELLOW: SHADES OF YELLOW CANARY, GOLD, LEMON, MUSTARD

CANARY, GOLD, LEMON, MUSTARD GREEN: SUPPLY MINE, RESERVE, STORE, WELL

MINE, RESERVE, STORE, WELL BLUE: ANTI-SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS BAH, COAL, GRINCH, NAUGHTY

BAH, COAL, GRINCH, NAUGHTY PURPLE: SPANISH WORDS ELLA, GUSTO, MAYO, SOY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Having skipped the obvious trickery – CANARY, COAL, MINE – I fell for one of my own making, thinking that SOY, MUSTARD, MAYO, and LEMON would make an excellent salad dressing. It was wrong, of course. Also I’d add a bit of honey if I was going to make it.

Having SHADES OF YELLOW being the yellow group was a cute touch. I can remember them doing the same for green last year (olive, forest, lime and mint) but I don’t think they’ve done blue or purple yet, so I’ll be on the look out for those.

If the group felt familiar it could be because yellow shades cropped up as a theme in Strands a few weeks ago, but there we had goldenrod instead of GOLD.

The SPANISH WORDS seem quite random and I’m wondering if I’m missing something special about ELLA (she), GUSTO (taste), MAYO (May), and SOY (am) – a common sensation with the purple group, which usually travels a mile over my head.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

