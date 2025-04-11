NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 12 (game #405)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 11 (game #404).

NYT Strands today (game #405) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Get your mind out of the gutter

NYT Strands today (game #405) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LIDS

DUNE

SWORD

LIFT

STAND

DROWSY

NYT Strands today (game #405) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #405) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #405) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #405, are…

GRIMY

FILTHY

MUDDY

POLLUTED

STAINED

UNKEMPT

SPANGRAM: DIRTY WORDS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

Some of today’s DIRTY WORDS were peculiarly difficult to find. Even with a hint it took me a while to get POLLUTED amid the highlighted letters. Tricky as it can be, this is the joy of Strands. The twists and turns set it apart from a humdrum wordsearch.

Sadly, FILTHY reminded me of the terrible song by everyone’s second favorite member of N-Sync, Justin Timberlake, in which he implores the object of his affections to “put your filthy hands on me” and, if memory serves, cook up some meat. It’s all very unpleasant.

Say what you like about JT, but he’s always kept himself very tidy and the exact opposite of UNKEMPT — even when his hair looked like a block of noodles. You wouldn’t catch him with STAINED chinos or MUDDY Timberlands.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

