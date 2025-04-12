NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 13 (game #406)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 12 (game #405).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #406) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Orange door hinge

NYT Strands today (game #406) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LATHE

DEAR

POSER

SHELF

ROAD

PREY

NYT Strands today (game #406) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #406) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #406) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #406, are…

HELLO

FLEW

PILOT

QUEEN

HEIGHT

PLAQUE

SPREAD

SPANGRAM: COLOR RHYMES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

Today’s theme is a callback to a 2010 interview with Eminem, in which he tells 60 Minutes that it annoys him when people say “nothing rhymes with orange”. It’s just the way you pronounce it, he says, as he goes on to demonstrate the numerous things that rhyme with orange if you’re Eminem – including porridge, jorridge, four-inch and door hinge.

Without this crucial piece of information I was completely in the dark as I searched for what appeared to be utterly random words. Had I known I was searching for slim shadys, and all the other slim shadys were just imitating, I may have been quicker.

Even armed with the knowledge that all of these words are COLOR RHYMES (HELLO yellow, FLEW blue, QUEEN green, etc), I still had to use Google to find out what rhymes with PILOT. Hopefully it wasn’t just me who was stumped.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 12 April, game #405)

GRIMY

FILTHY

MUDDY

POLLUTED

STAINED

UNKEMPT

SPANGRAM: DIRTY WORDS