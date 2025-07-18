Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, July 18 (game #502).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #503) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hot enough for ya?

NYT Strands today (game #503) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SMUG

COMMA

SINGER

CORE

RELATE

TRAIN

NYT Strands today (game #503) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #503) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 6th column Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #503) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #503, are…

STICKY

BALMY

MUGGY

SCORCHING

SWELTERING

SPANGRAM: SUMMER WEATHER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

The first word I got was STICKY, so I did momentarily think that today’s search was something to do with cooking spicy food.

After hitting a wall and seeing dozens of non-game words – but zero game words – I took a hint and BALMY set me on my way.

It’s odd how if we live in a cooler climate we spend ages wishing for warmer weather, but then when it arrives – as today’s word search demonstrates – we realize it’s insufferable.

