If you need to know when and where to buy the The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense then you're in the right place. I've done some early gathering of links to provide you with the best and easiest places to check and then bookmark ahead of the controller's pre-order date of March 14.

Unlike the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense, The Last of Us DualSense pre-orders appear to not be exclusive to PlayStation with the accompanying PS Blog post stating that the controller will be available at PlayStation Direct "as well as other participating retailers". Having said that, I do think PS Direct will be the best port of call for availability, at least initially.

Sporting a black-and-white aesthetic adorned with a plethora of Last of Us iconography that covers both games from bricks to butterflies, and from wolves to the Fireflies symbols, it's another slick and beautiful limited edition pad from Sony. I for one, as a huge fan of the series, am going to be camping on one of the links below to pre-order one for myself.

As with other Limited Edition DualSense controllers, this will set you back $84.99 / £74.99 when pre-orders open at 7am PT and 10am local time in the UK and Europe.

Almost all of the Limited Edition PS5 hardware we've seen released in the past couple of years has sold like hotcakes, and we expect the demand for this pad to be no different - as a result, we're well-placed to give you the right advice and links to snag your The Last of Us DualSense pre-order.

Where to buy The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense - US

Check PlayStation Direct

PS Direct lists all its limited edition DualSense controllers on one page, so this is the one to bookmark and keep checking ahead of the pre-order date in order to snag your controller. We'll update the link as soon as we see a specific one for the pad.

Check Walmart

It's not up yet, but if Walmart is one of the participating retailers, then this is the link to keep checking.

Check Amazon

Amazon has had stock of past limited edition pads like the Fortnite one so we think it'll be worth a bookmark in the build-up to pre-orders and when they go live.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy is usually a got-to for PlayStation hardware should Sony sell a product away from PS Direct, so we definitely recommend checking stock and this link.

Check Target

If it appears at Target, then The Last of Us DualSense will fall neatly on the retailer's existing DualSense page here.

Check GameStop

If the new The Last of Us controller appears at the gaming specialist retailer, then it'll be on this page.

Where to pre-order The Last of Us 2 Limited Edition DualSense - UK

Check PS Direct

Like in the US, when The Last of Us DualSense pre-orders go live, it'll be on PS Direct's main DualSense page with its own entry. As a result, this is the page to visit and bookmark.

Check Amazon

The retail giant is always worth a check when high-profile gaming hardware comes out. This is the best link to look at or bookmark in the run-up, but we'll update this as soon as there's something more direct.

Check Very

As with some other retailers, if Very gets the pad, it'll appear on this page alongside its other DualSense listings - worth keeping tabs on and in reach just in case it has stock and PS Direct sells out.

Check Argos

Same with Argos: Last of Us DualSense pre-orders will appear on this page if and when the retailer gets stock.

Check Currys

Currys also has a pretty healthily-stocked DualSense listing page of all the available units it has, so should it also get stock of The Last of Us pad, then it'll appear here.