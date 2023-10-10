A new, slimmer PS5 is hitting shelves this November

Sony has just unveiled a brand new, slimmer version of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that is going to start hitting shelves next month.

The news of a fresh PS5 model has been revealed in a surprise post on the official PlayStation Blog. Intended as a replacement for both pre-existing versions of the PS5, this new design packs a handful of desirable features that Sony says will “address the evolving needs of players”.

The most apparent change is the new smaller size, which cuts down the volume of the console by more than 30% - handy if you weren’t keen on the previous design’s tendency to hog your living room space. This comes alongside a weight reduction of 24% and 18% compared to the previous PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition respectively.

The other headlining feature is the addition of an optional Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive - which can be removed or added to your console freely. This will be available either as a bundle with the console for $499.99 / 479.99 or separately for $79.99 / £99.99, finally allowing buyers of the cheaper Digital Edition ($449.99 / £389.99) the option to enjoy physical games down the line.

The console’s stand has also been subject to a redesign, which will be available separately for $29.99 / £24.99. Interestingly, this stand is compatible with all existing PS5 models.

