Black Friday Steam Deck 2023 - what to expect this year

Black Friday Steam Deck deals are just around the corner, and if you’ve been waiting for the best opportunity to save some cash and get ahold of a Steam Deck if you’ve been waiting. Despite having a good few weeks to go until the big day itself, we’re already starting to see some deals creep in on certain Steam Deck accessories which bodes well for next month.

Black Friday will officially kick off on November 24, so there’s still some time to put some money aside if you’re looking to get ahold of one of the best handheld games consoles. With the handheld launching almost two years ago, it’s still fairly fresh on the market which makes it slightly harder to make a saving. But that’s not to say we won’t see a small discount once Black Friday is in full swing.

To make your shopping experience easier and save you from wading through pages and pages of deals, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals currently available for the Steam Deck and its accessories. We've searched for the best deals on the console and any accessories you may need to help make the most of your handheld console.

US Black Friday Steam Deck console deals

Steam Deck 64GB: $467.97 on Amazon

We're yet to see a price drop on this console on Amazon, and it's currently cheaper at alternative retailers like Walmart. But, it's still a product worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to Black Friday should Amazon start slashing their prices further.

Steam Deck 64GB: $466.99 at Walmart

Running slightly cheaper than the available console on Amazon, the 64 GB Steam Deck at Walmart is also yet to receive a reduction. With a decent few weeks still until the sales event starts to really begin, this still has time to change though.

Steam Deck 512GB (Refurbished): $518.99 at GameStop

A refurbished console will always save a few bucks, so if you're not too fussed about getting a console brand new, then it's a fantastic option to shave off some figures from the total. GameStop have some fantastic deals on refurbished consoles, which are worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to Black Friday.

US Black Friday Steam Deck dock deals

Steam Deck Docking Station: $70.99 at GameStop

Having a dock with your Steam Deck will make it a lot easier if you want to stray from handheld exclusivity and hook your Deck up to a monitor. The Valve-branded dock will make your setup complete, but it doesn't run cheap - so making a saving is always worthwhile.

6-in-1 Docking Station: $35.99 at Amazon

If you don't explicitly want a Valve-branded dock, then it's always worth considering your third-party options which tend to run slightly cheaper despite offering the same function. Although we are yet to see a saving on this, it's dropped slightly in the past which bodes well for Black Friday.

US Black Friday Steam Deck monitor deals

ARZOPA Portable Monitor: $129.99 on Amazon

Hooking your Steam Deck up to a portable monitor means you'll be able to enjoy all your favorite games on the system on a larger screen. Fortunately, there are quite a few portable options to make your life easier when transporting your setup too, and they frequently go on sale during events.

UPERFECT Portable Monitor: was $119.99 now $89.99 on Amazon

Save $30 - We're already saying a pretty significant discount on this portable monitor, but that's not to say that we won't see it drop further once the event is in full swing. We've actually seen this monitor drop to around $64 in the past - which is a real steal.

UPERFECT 2K 120Hz Portable Gaming Monitor: was $239.99 now $143.63 on Amazon

Save $96 - Once again, this is already a pretty prominent saving on this portable monitor. Currently, this is it's lowest price yet on Amazon - but it has dropped to around $114 on alternative retailers. Hopefully this price is mirrored come Black Friday.

EVICIV Portable Monitor: was $229.99 now $189.99 on Amazon

Save $40 - If you're searching for a slightly larger screen when it comes to a portable monitor, then this is a product worth keeping an eye on for sure. In the past, it hasn't fallen lower than $128 but hopefully this Black Friday changes that.

US Black Friday Steam Deck controller deals

SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller: $59.99 on BestBuy

SteelSeries frequently crop up on our best-of lists, so you're guaranteed a high-quality product. Although we're yet to see any significant discounts on this item in particular, that may change as SteelSeries is never shy of a sale during a big event.

8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller: $49.99 on BestBuy

We regard the 8BitDo Ultimate as one of our favorite controllers, so whenever you have the opportunity to snap it up at a decent price - you should do so. It hasn't received a discount yet, but we are hoping to see one in the next couple of weeks.

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $49.99 on Amazon

Save $20 - We're already seeing a slight discount on the Luna Wireless Controller, and with a few weeks to go until Black Friday we are hoping to see this total come down slightly more. It's lowest ever price on Amazon alone drops $10 more off the total, which we are hoping to see mirrored soon.

EasySMX Wireless Gaming Controller: was $49.99 now $35.99 on Amazon

Save $14 - The price of this controller has dropped to a low of around $24.00 in the past, and we are hoping this record is broken during Black Friday this year. Currently, you're still making a slight saving, but it would be great to see this drop further.

US Black Friday Steam Deck case and screen protector deals

Steam Deck Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Track Pads: $14.99 at GameStop

Having screen protectors for your console might not cross your mind initially, but they can be a lifesaver when you're out and about. So, if you can get them for a discount it's always worth doing so. While they aren't too expensive to start, it's still worth waiting - especially if you're buying a console at the same time.

Protector Case for Steam Deck with HD Screen Protector - was $12.99 now $6.49 on Amazon

Save $6 - Even though it's little, the discount we are seeing on this case and screen protector duo is worth keeping an eye on. You won't find it much cheaper, but even a few cents is a saving worth making.

Protective Case + Screen Protector: was $17.99 now $15.99 on Amazon

Save $2 - A case and screen protector duo pack is always worth picking up - especially if you're buying a console at the same time too. We haven't seen the price of this come down much further, but there's a strong chance that could change this Black Friday.

Rugged Armor Protective Case: was $29.99 now $19.99 on Amazon

Save $10 - Cases can be surprisingly expensive, especially for a console like the Steam Deck which requires a more bulky shell. Fortunately, we're already seeing a little discount on this protective case, and we're expecting it to come down even further this November.

UK Black Friday Steam Deck deals

Steam Deck 64GB: £430.01 on Amazon

Not a huge saving here, and you'd actually be better off buying the console directly through Steam in order to cash in on the included carry case deal anyway, but for Prime subscribers, we are expecting this price to come down over Black Friday.

Steam Deck 64GB & Carry Case: £349.99 on Steam

Buying a Steam Deck directly through Steam will also supply you with a case for your console, so it's a bundle worth considering. Unfortunately, this offer is rarely discounted, but that's not to say Black Friday won't change that.

Valve Steam Deck 512GB: £600 on Amazon

Once again, not much of a saving here, but still worth considering if you're unable to buy your console directly through Steam. Hopefully this price comes down slightly once the sales event is in full swing, but there's no sign yet.

Steam Deck 256GB & Carrying Case: £459.99 on Steam

Much like the 64GB option, we aren't expecting to see any discount on this console prior to the sales event - but that's not to say there won't be one. It's well worth keeping an eye on just in case, and we advise buying through Steam directly to get ahold of its accompanying carry case to save some money there.

Docking Station for Steam Deck: £49.99 on Amazon

We're yet to see a discount on this docking station, and the price from third-party retailers hasn't fallen much lower. Hopefully this means Black Friday plans on bringing some serious savings.

Case for Valve Steam Deck: £19.95 on Amazon

If you opt to buy your console through an alternative retailer rather than directly through Steam, you'll want to start looking for a case - especially if you're planning on taking it out and about.

Rugged Armor Pro Pouch Hard Case: £27.99 on Amazon

We've seen this case drop to £19.99 in the past, so hopefully that price is mirrored once Black Friday gets slightly closer. It's a decent case for your console, and if you're buying a Steam Deck for the first time, it may be an accessory to slip your mind. It's worth bookmarking this one for future reference.



BLACK FRIDAY STEAM DECK DEALS - WHAT TO EXPECT

The Steam Deck is still a fairly new addition to the handheld console market, so it hasn't really had an opportunity to be included in some of the larger sales events. Because of this, we don't really have an idea of how big of a discount we can expect on the handheld, but that's not to say the console itself won't be reduced by any amount. We're seeing discounts of up to $130 on refurbished models from Best Buy already which hopefully continue into the sales event.

As for monitors, we're also already seeing some serious savings on portable monitors that work in harmony with the Steam Deck. Certain models are already being reduced by upwards of $20, and looking back at the history of these monitors over Black Friday and other events like Prime Day, we've still got the best to come.

The same can be said for docks and controllers which are receiving small discounts already, making them worth keeping an eye on the closer we get to November. If you're looking for a monitor to accompany your setup, you will want to find a decent dock. Valve's own-brand alternative tends to be more stingy when it comes to discounts, but there are numerous third-party options that run a little cheaper.

Finally, you'll want to look at cases and screen protectors if you're looking to take your console out and about. Much like the Nintendo Switch, the portability of the Steam Deck is part of its main appeal, so you'll want to utilize that factor. Fortunately, we're already seeing some discounts roll in, all of which offer decent products for their price points, and we only expect to see this trend continue.

BLACK FRIDAY Steam Deck DEALS FAQS

When do Black Friday Steam Deck deals start? Although Black Friday officially takes place on November 24, we're expecting to see a lot of deals start cropping up around that time period rather than exclusively on the day. Unlike Prime Day, Black Friday feels more like a sales period than a sales event - but we are expecting to see a lot of the more significant discounts fall on the day and across the following weekend.

Should I wait for Black Friday Steam Deck deals? If you're on the market for a Steam Deck, then it may be worth waiting for Black Friday sales. Generally, if you can wait for a big sales event it's always worth doing so since we are more likely to see a significant discount on these items rather than everyday sales, and we're hoping to see some pretty significant deals this year.

We've got a guide to all the best Steam Deck games and the best Steam Games if you're looking to immediately bolster your library once you've got ahold of the console. We've also got a list of the best PC games if you're looking for a few more adventures worth embarking on.