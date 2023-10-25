Black Friday board game deals 2023 - early deals and what to expect

Black Friday board game deals will be back upon us soon enough. Once again, it'll be an excellent time to stack your shelves with board and card games ahead of the Holiday season. That's because Black Friday, officially kicking off on November 24, is a typically excellent time to pick up some of the best board games for less.

Whether you're after some of the best classic board games or best board games for two-players, there's going to be no shortage of massive discounts. Those of you after some of the best card games won't be left out, either.

The great news is that we're already seeing some top discounts shine through well ahead of the Black Friday board game deals period. So if you want to beat the rush of the sales event and secure some tabletop classics for less, read on to explore all the best early deals as well as what you can expect when Black Friday gaming deals arrive proper.

Black Friday board game deals - top picks

Ticket To Ride: was $54.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - Ticket To Ride is a wonderful, ever-popular game where you play as rival railway builders attempting to link major American cities together. We have seen this fan-favorite discounted to as low as $29.99 in the past, so it may be worth waiting until Black Friday for a better deal. Price check: Walmart - $47.99

Mysterium: was $54.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is a tremendous saving on one of the best mystery board games out there right now. This co-operative board game will have players work together to solve a 45-minute paranormal investigation. Price check: Walmart - $34.99

Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A Fantasy Flight co-op classic, Mansions of Madness is an app-driven board game that has players solve mysteries and survive the terrors of a haunted mansion. With a 2-3 hour playtime, bring some snacks and get comfy! Price check: Walmart - $89.99

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion: was $49.99 now $24.49 at Target

Save $12 - Gloomhaven is an iconic board game, and its standalone Jaws of the Lion spin-off is a fantastic way to jump into its universe for the first time, especially at such an accessible price. Price check: Walmart - $38

Cosmic Encounter: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - This wonderful sci-fi strategy adventure has you and your friends building massive galactic empires. You'll choose an alien race and strive for its survival across this 1-2 hour adventure. Price check: Walmart - $55.99

Black Friday board game deals for two players

Rivals for Catan: was $24.98 now $21.17 at Amazon

Save $4 - While it doesn't look like a huge discount on paper, you'll have a blast with a friend playing Rivals for Catan. A condensed version of the classic board game, strategically play cards to build up and settle a new empire. Price check: Target - $21.59

7 Wonders Duel: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Looking for a short-form competitive game for two players? 7 Wonders Duel is a fiercely competitive board game that has you invest in your empire and wage war against your opponent. Price check: Walmart - $21.99

Jaipur: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Two players battle it out in order to become the Maharaja's go-to trader. Jaipur is easy to pick up and learn, but deceptively tricky to master with hundreds of in-depth strategies in play. Price check: Walmart - $28

The Couples Game That's Actually Fun: was $20 now $13.29 at Amazon

Save $7 - The Couples Game That's Actually Fun is a stress-free two player game that's aimed at those in relationships. With no drama and an emphasis on fun, it's a great way to unwind and get to know your significant other even better. Price check: Target - $13.29

Black Friday board game deals for families

Azul: was $39.99 now $21.70 at Amazon

Save $18 - Azul is an excellent tile-placing game that's perfect for family gatherings. Featuring superbly crafted pieces, it's a gorgeous-looking game, too. Right now, it's just a few bucks shy of its record low Amazon price. Price check: Walmart - $21.70

Monopoly: was $21.99 now $14.97 at Amazon

Save $7 - There's not much you can say about Monopoly that hasn't been already, other than that this is an excellent discount for one of the most well-known family-oriented games ever made. Price check: Walmart - $14.97

Hues and Cues: was $24.99 now $20.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - Hues and Cues is a wonderful color guessing game for all the family. Using one or two word cues, you'll have folks guessing colors based on the clues you've provided. Price check: Walmart - $20.99

Tapple: was $21.99 now $14.97 at Amazon

Save $7 - Tapple is an extremely fun and tactile word game for all the family. Choose a category, then race against the timer to enter a relevant answer with the remaining tiles available. Price check: Walmart - $14.97

Splendor: was $44.99 now $22.61 at Amazon

Save $23 - This is a fantastic half-price discount for Splendor, a family-focused strategy game that has you competing to run the most prestigious jewelry business in Europe. Price check: Walmart - $22.61

Black Friday board game deals - classics

Connect 4: was $11.99 now $8.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - Connect 4 requires no introduction; being one of the most iconic two-player games of all time, it's currently available for less than $10 at Amazon. Price check: Walmart - $8.99