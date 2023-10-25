Black Friday Warhammer deals 2023 - what to expect this year

Black Friday Warhammer deals are almost upon us once again. Though November 24 is a little way away, there's still a chance for you to prepare for the savings with our expert buying advice and even take advantage of some early bargains to boot if you're looking to avoid the rush.

As fun as it can be to assemble and paint your own army of soldiers, Games Workshop's beloved products do have a reputation for costing a pretty penny. Whether you prefer the sci-fi grimness of Warhammer 40,000 or the high-fantasy epic that is Warhammer Age of Sigmar, you'll want to get the most out of your money when purchasing your miniatures of choice.

Fortunately, Black Friday provides ample opportunities for discounts and deals on everything from starter sets to heroic named characters. Fans of Space Marines, Warhammer 40,000's iconic super soldiers, are often well-served, but a range of other factions from the horrifying Tyranids to the stalwart Imperial Guard also find themselves represented when it comes to bargains. Read on for expert advice as well as a range of tempting early deals that make Warhammer price cuts a now-integral part of the Black Friday gaming deals.

Black Friday Warhammer deals in the US

Warhammer 40,000: Recruit Edition: was $70 now $55 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is easily the most affordable way to get started with the Warhammer 40,000 hobby. Though not the most recent starter kit, this kit comes with some gorgeous models, including a small force of Space Marines and a contingent of fearsome Necrons.

Warhammer 40,000 Blood Angels: Commander Dante: was $50 now $38.25 at Amazon

Save $11 - A striking setpiece for any army of Blood Angels Space Marines, Commander Dante cuts an imposing figure on the battlefield with his jump pack and immaculate golden armor. If you're looking for a distinctive character to lead your Space Marines, you can get a solid saving on this iconic hero. Price check: Games Workshop - $45

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Orruk Warclans Tuskboss on Maw-grunta: was $79.95 now $69.00 at Amazon

Save $10 - A great leader for any Orruck Warclans army, the Tuskboss is a fearsome adversary on the battlefield. The kit is also versatile and can be assembled as a Maw-grunta with Hakkin' Krew, or a Maw-grunta Gouger if you're in the market for more mounted troops. Price check: Games Workshop - $80

Warhammer 40,000 2023 Starter Set : was $110.00 now $93.50 at Amazon

Save $16 - While pricier than some of the starter sets out there, this 10th Edition kit includes a range of brand new sculpts across two distinctive armies. The Space Marine force comes with a squad of iconic Terminators, updated for 2023, while the Tyrnaids include a horrifying Psychophage. However you slice it, this deal is great value. Price check: Games Workshop - $110

Warhammer 40,000 Astra Militarum Army Set: $115 at Amazon

Snag this limited edition kit - Also known as the Imperial Guard, the Astra Militarum is an iconic force made up of ordinary human beings. Though not on sale, this limited edition kit is hard to track down and includes an impressively sized starting army as well as a rulebook for your forces. Though parts of the book are now out of date, a free update is available on the Games Workshop's website, and the art and lore contained within remain as captivating as ever.

Warhammer 40,000 Imperial Knights, Knight Dominus: was $179.99 now $150.50 at Amazon

Save $29.49 - As well as acting as a centerpiece for an Imperial Knight force, the Knight Dominus can also serve in any Imperial army thanks to new rules. Anybody from the Sisters of Battle to the Imperial Guard can march into war with this titanic war machine backing them up. At nearly $30 off, it's well worth taking advantage of this excellent bargain. Price Check: Games Workshop - $185

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines: Jump Pack Intercessors: was $60 now $55.59 at Amazon

Save $4 - While not the biggest saving on our list, the Jump Pack Intercessors are a brand new kit, released only weeks ago. These gorgeous modern sculpts are a great option for anyone looking to add some mobility and melee power to their Space Marine army. If you're looking for some fresh new models, look no further than this deal. Price Check: Games Workshop - $60

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Orruck Warclans: Zoggrok Anvilsmasha: was $42.95 now $38.25 at Amazon

Save almost $7 on RRP - An iconic support hero for the Orrucks, Zoggork is not only a strong combatant in his own right but can also buff allied units, making him an especially strong addition. He also comes with a pet Squig called Klonk - what's not to like? Price Check - Games Workshop $45

Black Friday Warhammer deals in the UK

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Paints + Tools Set: £29.26 at Amazon

Great value - This kit is the best value for money when it comes to getting your hands on high-quality paints, as well as basic modeling tools. This set is far, far cheaper than buying each of these products separately and is a great way to get started. The colors on offer are especially good for painting gritty, fantasy armies like those in Warhammer Age of Sigmar.

Warhammer 40,000 Combat Patrol: Astra Militarum: £90 at Amazon

Save £5 off RRP - An excellent way to start your own Astra Militarum army, this kit contains a range of recent takes on classic units. With a solid core of Cadian Shock Troopers, this combat patrol boasts some serious artillery, as well as a Sentinel walker, which can be built in scout or armored variants. Price check: Games Workshop - £95

Warhammer 40,000 Combat Patrol: Tau Empire: £88.91 at Amazon

Save £6 off RRP - This sleek, 23 miniature kit is the ideal way to start your own Tau Empire army, or to reinforce an existing one cost-effectively. Most eye-catching of all, this set comes with a Ghostkeel Battlesuit, a fearsome piece of Tau technology that boasts serious firepower alongside stealth technology. With the addition of the Stealthsuit team also included in the box, this is a great way to get the drop on your enemies. Price check: Games Workshop - £95

Warhammer 40,000 Combat Patrol: Deathwatch: was £90 now £84.45 at Amazon

Save £10 off RRP - Unlike most Space Marine armies, the Deathwatch is an all-star team of supersoldiers drawn from a range of different chapters with the express purpose of killing aliens. This combat patrol is a great way to start a Deathwatch army, giving you access to a range of distinctive units and characters alongside the specialist equipment for which the faction is known. Price check: Games Workshop - £95

Warhammer 40,000 Robute Guilliman: was £42.49 now £38.96 at Amazon

Save £3 off RRP - One of the most iconic Games Workshop miniatures of recent years, Robute Guilliman is Lord Commander of the Imperium and strikes an imposing figure on the battlefield. Able to lead any Imperial army, Guilliman makes for a striking figurehead and is well worth a buy at this slightly discounted price. Price check: Games Workshop - £42.50

Black Friday Warhammer deals FAQs

When do Black Friday Warhammer deals start? Black Friday officially begins on November 24 - that's the first Friday after Thanksgiving. That said, retailers across the world will begin offering sales weeks in advance as they ramp up to the big day. All of November, and perhaps even late October, are on the table, which is why we've brought you these deals ahead of time.

Black Friday Warhammer deals - what to expect

Black Friday Warhammer deals offer ample opportunity for savings if you know where to look. You can expect to see savings on starter kits, as well as larger kits as we ramp up towards the big day on November 24. Read on to find out exactly what to expect in the run up to Black Friday proper.

The majority of savings on offer during this period tend to advantage Games Workshop's range of sci-fi miniatures over their fantastical Age of Sigmar counterparts.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for discounts on the recent Warhammer 40,000 Tenth Edition starter sets. Though we're unlikely so see staggering savings, it's likely that consumers will see measured discounts on these products from larger retailers like Amazon and Walmart. These are great choices for fans of the stalwart Space Marines or gruesome Tyranids.

Starter kits from the last edition of the are likely to see more substantial price cuts. Though the rulebooks may be out of date, their miniatures remain just as striking as ever - a worthy addition to any collection, especially for fans of Necrons and Space Marines, around whom the Ninth Edition starter sets are based.

Large, iconic kits also occasionally receive significant discounts, though these can be tricky to predict. The Imperial Knight Dominus on Amazon US has received a big price cut, as have numerous Combat Patrol kits on the UK side. Together, these hint at greater savings on larger kits in the future.

