Black Friday Pokemon deals 2023 - what you can expect

Black Friday Pokémon deals are starting to pop up here and there, and even though we're well away from the Black Friday sales event itself on November 24, it looks like this year's going to have some great discounts.

There have already been more than a few super deals on Pokémon cards scattered around this year. Throughout Amazon Prime Day 1 and 2, we saw plenty of big-ticket Pokémon items go on discount. So here's hoping that we see the same energy with the Black Friday Pokémon deals.

The best Black Friday Pokémon deals mean that fans can finally get their hands on some of the best products without having to spend an arm and a leg - which is the essence of any good Black Friday deal. We've seen some outstanding TCG sets over the last month, including Obsidian Flames and Scarlet & Violet 151.

If you're in the market for some more brilliant Pokémon items, then stay tuned and read on for all the best deals currently available, and for more general discounts, be sure to check out these Black Friday gaming deals.

Black Friday Pokémon deals in the US

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection: was $119.99 now $114.55 at Amazon

Save $5 - While this may not be the most incredible discount, it's pretty amazing to see any deal on this Ultra Premium set, considering it was only just released. Hopefully, this is a sign of what is to come. Price Check: Walmart - $118.99

Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path ETB: was $129.99 now $120 at Amazon

Save $9 - Upon approval of an Amazon store card, you can get a further $60 off this product immediately, with no annual fee. It's a fantastic price for this wonderful ETB. Price Check: Walmart - $132.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet: was $42.25 now $36.95 at Amazon

Save $5 - This Pokemon set was the first inaugural Scarlet & Violet TCG collection that fans got their hands on, and it still holds up today. Currently, sitting at its second lowest price since last August, it's a good deal on a relatively new TCG edition. Price Check: Walmart - $44.99

Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin ETB: was $51.95 now $38.81 at Amazon

Save $13- Lost Origin is a classic and well-loved set which has a tone of fantastic cards, including Giratina and Zoroark Vstars. It's currently at its second-lowest price after a significant rise. It's a great price, so if you're a fan, then this is a great deal for you. Price Check: Best Buy - $39.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet - Paldea Evolved ETB: was $59.99 now $34.99 at GameStop

Save $25 - This wonderful ETB includes the second set for the newest Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion. With a fantastic Pikachu promo card, there's much to love here. This is a few dollars off the lowest-ever price, so it's still a great deal. Price Check: Amazon - $34.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames ETB: was $44.99 now $39.79 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is the lowest ever price we've seen from this new set on Amazon. Over the past few months, it's steadily decreased, so it looks like Black Friday will bring around some further discounts. Price Check: Walmart - $38.99

Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Special Collection: was $29.99 now $26.85 at Amazon

Save $3 - Crown Zenith is one of the best TCG sets available right now. It has a ton of fantastic cards that still hold their value, which is why we rarely see this set go on sale. However, we're expecting this deal to drop a couple of more dollars, so keep your eyes peeled. Price Check: Walmart - $44.99

Pokémon TCG Charizard Ex Premium Box: was $49.99 now $36.97 at Walmart

Save $13 - This is a fantastic price for the Premium Box. If you're a fan of Charizard, then this is the perfect box for you. Price Check: Amazon - $34.50

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 3 Obsidian Flames Booster Box: was $106.95 now $94.12 at Amazon

Save $12 - It's great to finally see this wonderful Booster Box finally go under $100. Full of marvelous cards and some fantastic full-arts, this is one of the best current-gen Pokémon TCGs. This is also the lowest we've ever seen this set go. Price Check: Pokemon Center - $161.64

Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Booster Box: was $149.99 now $122.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - You get a whopping 36 booster packs in this Booster Box, which is an incredible deal. Getting an entire box also ups your chances of better pull rates. While this is a good deal, wait a bit longer for the price to drop further, as last year we saw a further $10 drop in the price. Price Check: Walmart - $138

Black Friday Pokémon deals in the UK

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection: was £159.99 now £109.73 at Amazon

Save £50 - You get a trio of promo cards based on Charizard with this set. This set is also full of incredible VMAX, V, and VSTAR for you to enjoy. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for this collection, so it's best to hold tight for now. Price Check: Pokémon Center - £119.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames: was £44.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - This is a newer Pokémon TCG set and one of the best in recent history. With a fantastic promo card of Charmander, you can also get some seriously wonderful cards. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Obsidian Flames, so it's a great deal ahead of Black Friday. Price Check: Argos - £43

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box: was £69.99 now £46.96 at Amazon

Save £23- This is a great Trainer Box with some fantastic cards inside. This is the second lowest price we've seen, so here's hoping we'll see some extra discounts by the end of November. Price Check: Pokémon Center - £49.99

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved ETB: was £44.99 now £35.49 at Amazon

Save £9- This is the cheapest we've ever seen this ETB go, which is great news for such a new set. However, we're hoping that as we close in on Black Friday, we'll see even more great discounts. Price Check: Smyths Toys - £35.99

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin ETB: was £49.99 now £38.49 at Amazon

Save £11 - We've seen a price hike on this product since August, so it's best to wait a little longer for the price to drop before grabbing this ETB for yourself. Price Check: Pokémon Center - £49.99