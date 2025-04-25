The 7 Adobe Express updates creators and marketers need to know about

Adobe adds new AI tools to Express

The push towards video continues

Clip Maker is going to save creators so much time

Adobe has unveiled a stream of new additions for Adobe Express that, to my mind, are making it a clear go-to app in the marketer’s and creator’s arsenal.

There have been plenty of updates to Adobe stalwarts Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Illustrator, infused with more Firefly AI than you’ll know what to do with (check out our round-up of the 5 biggest new Photoshop, Firefly and Premiere Pro tools that were announced at Adobe Max London 2025)

But Adobe Express has also received some extra love this year - and a host of new AI tools. At this year’s Adobe Max London, I had the opportunity to check out a demo for some of these - and I’m starting to really see the growth here from its original role as a simple online designer, not a million miles away from Canva, to a new focus on both design and motion. It looks like we’re going to have to update our Adobe Express review after all this.

What’s new in Adobe Express?

On the new tools, Govind Balakrishnan, SVP and General Manager, Adobe Express, said: “We're excited to introduce new AI-powered video and animation capabilities to make it even easier for people to stand out and break through with their brands.”

Here are the stand-out additions coming to Express.

1. Turn long-form videos into short-form content

This is my favorite new addition in Express. You can now cut down long videos at pretty much the click of a button with Clip Maker. This update is going to be a serious time-saver if you create long-form content for platforms like YouTube or you’re running webinars and presentations, and want to splice it up for the likes of Reels, TikTok, or Shorts. During my demo, I sawn an hour-long video cut into approximately ten-minute chunks that can be further edited.

2. Create new AI images based on existing ones

Generate Similar lets you select existing images and, with a little prompting, create new images that maintain the same look and feel. It worked very well during my demo, where a heavily stylised image of a rose was used as a starting point, and using Firefly, a similar image of a tulip was generated. Color, style, and framing carried through, as if the work was by a single ‘artist’. Not a game-changer by any means, but it’ll help users stay on-brand and quickly create a library of images that sit well together.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Turn still images into eye-catching animations

Adobe Express’s bread and butter is simple graphic design, but this is a really nice addition. You can now animate sections of a static image - for example, adding glittering stars, having your text pop in, or letting objects jiggle on-screen. I didn't find it as high-powered as you’ll see in more advanced Adobe apps, but if you’re looking for more engaging content for your social platforms, this is a nice touch. For more image tools - although I didn’t get a chance to see them in action - you now have access to more than 30 new filters powered by Photoshop right inside Express.

4. More AI video generation

You can’t go ten seconds without AI inserting itself into the workflow, but I think these are going to be welcomed by most users. You can now generate commercially safe videos in Express. I was told all the backgrounds and b-roll seen in the demo were created this way - and they looked pretty good to me.

5. Improve audio with Enhance Speech

If you use other Creative Cloud apps, you may be familiar with Enhance Speech - it’s already a part of Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Podcast. Effectively, this tool uses AI (of course) to clean-up sounds. So, if you record in an echo-y room or there’s a little too much background chatter in the office, this tool will strip out unwanted audio and standardize noise levels.

6. Better, faster captioning

Another new tool is automatic captioning. Now, there’s nothing especially new about this tool - but it’s new to Express, and I found this one was pretty quick. On top of this, users now have more control over how those captions appear. Useful if you have brand colors and styles you want to apply.

7. Record yourself and add it to the canvas

I wasn’t expecting this, but you can now self-record videos and add them into Express. According to Adobe, this is built for “tutorials, video podcasts, reels and more.” In the demo, I liked how you can position the video anywhere on the canvas and resize it to suit your needs. You’ll find these types of webcam capture tools in the best screen recording software, but this seems like a seamless way to blend self-recorded videos to existing designs.

You can check out the new tools in Adobe Express right now. The app is free to use with plans for teams and business users. It's also included as part of an add-on alongside other Adobe apps like Photoshop. Click here to find out more.