Adobe Max London 2025 live – all the new features coming to Photoshop, Firefly, Premiere Pro and more

Welcome to our liveblog for Adobe Max London 2025. The 'creativity conference', as Adobe calls it, is where top designers and photographers show us how they're using the company's latest tools. But it's also where Adobe reveals the new features it's bringing to the likes of Photoshop, Firefly, Lightroom and more – and that's what we'll be focusing on in this live report direct from the show.

The Adobe Max London 2025 keynote kicks off at 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm ACT. You can tune onto the livestream on Adobe's websiteand also see demos from the show floor on the Adobe Live YouTube channel.But we're also at the show in London and will be bringing you all of the news as it happens here.

Given Adobe has been racing to add AI features to its apps to compete with the likes of ChatGPT, Midjourney and others, we're expecting that to be a big theme of the London edition of Adobe Max – which is a forerunner of the main Max show in LA that kicks off on October 28.

But there will also likely be a sprinkling on non-AI features and tools for everything from Photoshop to Illustrator – so whichever Creative Cloud app you use, you can follow all of the announcements here with us live from Adobe Max London 2025...