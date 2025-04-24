Adobe Max London 2025 live – all the new features coming to Photoshop, Firefly, Premiere Pro and more
The new AI tricks coming to Adobe's apps
Welcome to our liveblog for Adobe Max London 2025. The 'creativity conference', as Adobe calls it, is where top designers and photographers show us how they're using the company's latest tools. But it's also where Adobe reveals the new features it's bringing to the likes of Photoshop, Firefly, Lightroom and more – and that's what we'll be focusing on in this live report direct from the show.
The Adobe Max London 2025 keynote kicks off at 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm ACT. You can tune onto the livestream on Adobe's websiteand also see demos from the show floor on the Adobe Live YouTube channel.But we're also at the show in London and will be bringing you all of the news as it happens here.
Given Adobe has been racing to add AI features to its apps to compete with the likes of ChatGPT, Midjourney and others, we're expecting that to be a big theme of the London edition of Adobe Max – which is a forerunner of the main Max show in LA that kicks off on October 28.
But there will also likely be a sprinkling on non-AI features and tools for everything from Photoshop to Illustrator – so whichever Creative Cloud app you use, you can follow all of the announcements here with us live from Adobe Max London 2025...
And we're off
Adobe's David Wadhwani (Senior VP and general manager of Adobe's Digital Media business) is now on stage talking about the first Max event in London last year – and the early days of Photoshop.
Interestingly, he's talking about the early worries that "digital editing would kill creativity", before Photoshop became mainstream. Definite parallels with AI here...
We're almost ready for kick off
We've taken our spot in the Adobe Max London 2025 venue. As predicted, it's looking a bit more colorful in here than the grey London skies outside.
You can watch the keynote live on the Adobe Max London website,but we'll be bringing you all of the news and our early reactions here – starting in just a few minutes...
Welcome to Adobe Max London 2025
Good morning from London, where it's a classic grey April start. We're outside the Adobe Max London 2025 venue in Greenwich where there'll be a bit more color in the keynote that kicks off in about 15 minutes.
It's going to be fascinating to see how Adobe bakes more AI-powered tools into apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Firefly, without incurring the wrath of traditional fans who feel their skills are being sidelined by some of these new tricks.
So if, like me, you're a longtime Creative Cloud user, it's going to be essential viewing...