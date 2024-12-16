ChatGPT brings its conversational search engine to everyone

Day eight of the 12 Days of OpenAI was shorter than the previous days by several minutes, but the brevity fits with the ChatGPT Search news OpenAI CPO Kevin Weil and his team unveiled. Unlike the Projects feature unveiled on Friday, most people using the Internet understand the concept of searching for things online.

Still, it wasn't without some exciting news for ChatGPT users, especially those not paying for a subscription. Only ChatGPT Plus subscribers had access to the search feature when it launched as a beta a few months ago, but now it's universally accessible if you log in to your account.

And it's not just the same ChatGPT Search that subscribers have played with until now. OpenAI claims the search performs better and more accurately than before. And, when you ask a question, the AI will decide if it needs to pull fresh data from the web or answer based on what it already knows. You get results with web previews, images, and even videos that play right in the chat, which might put an end to tab-hopping.

ChatGPT mobile app users will also notice that the search feature integrates more smoothly into Android and iOS. The iOS version even links with Apple Maps to provide directions. Furthermore, ChatGPT Search now works with voice mode on the mobile app, so you can get the AI to search online without typing.

Search AI

Say, for instance, you’re in the mood for sushi. You can use ChatGPT as your local guide and ask, “Where’s a good sushi spot nearby?” ChatGPT will give you options, complete with photos, links, and directions, linking to Apple Maps on iOS. Because ChatGPT looks up recent information online, it can even work for seasonal outlets.

Ask, “What time does the Christmas market close?” and ChatGPT will fetch up-to-date hours and details so you’re not left out in the cold. Or if you're wrapped in a blanket on the couch, you can ask, “What’s a good comedy movie on Netflix?” and even watch the trailer directly in the chat.

Thanks to the voice mode connection, the search can be done hands-free. So, if you’re hands-deep in a cooking project and need a quick recipe or measurement conversion, just ask ChatGPT out loud. It’ll give you answers while you stir the pot.

ChatGPT Search may not immediately replace the classic search engines, but its conversational style brings something fresh. Of course, OpenAI isn't the only one pursuing AI-powered search. That's the main use of tools like Perplexity, which Claude and, naturally, Google Gemini have variations on as well.

Still, ChatGPT Search is a solid addition to the 12 Days of OpenAI, which promises a more developer-focused announcement tomorrow. We will see if the company can search for anything more exciting to close out the rest of the event this week.