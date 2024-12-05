OpenAI’s Sora AI video generator set to launch as company announces '12 days of OpenAI'

OpenAI is expected to launch Sora, its AI video generator, in the coming days after the company announced '12 days of OpenAI' in the run-up to Christmas.

In a tweet on X posted yesterday (December 4) the company behind ChatGPT wrote "12 days. 12 livestreams. A bunch of new things, big and small. 12 Days of OpenAI starts tomorrow."

Following the announcement, OpenAI employees started to tease what's to come on X, with Sora lead Bill Peebles replying to a tweet that said "unbelievably back", with "Correct."

To add fuel to the fire, The Verge has since reported that OpenAI is going to launch Sora and a new reasoning model during the 12-day event according to "sources familiar with OpenAI's plans."

It would come as no surprise to see Sora arrive soon, after the AI video generator was briefly leaked last month by artists protesting against OpenAI using their art for unpaid research and development.

Sora allows users to create videos from text prompts, and from what we've seen of the AI model it's incredibly impressive at doing so.

The Sora website reads, "We’re teaching AI to understand and simulate the physical world in motion, with the goal of training models that help people solve problems that require real-world interaction."

The future of AI video generators

We've seen the proliferation of the best AI image generators over the last couple of years, with OpenAI's Dall-E among the trailblazers. Now, OpenAI is set to compete with competitors like Google, whose VEO AI video generator model is currently available as a private preview.

OpenAI had previously said that Sora would be available by the end of the year, and with 2024 coming to a close, it looks like we won't have much longer to wait. It will be interesting to see how Sora establishes itself, and whether the backlash from artists subsides. Regardless, you should be able to generate your own Santa Claus video just in time for the Christmas holidays, and maybe even some reindeer too.