You sadly can't buy Apple's Lumon Terminal Pro computer, but here's where to get the Severance-style keycaps
The work is mysterious and important
- Apple has added a Severance-themed Mac to the Apple Store
- You sadly can't actually buy the Lumon Terminal Pro
- But one company is offering some Severance-themed keycaps
If you're missing the Macrodata Refinement division after the recent Severance Season 2 finale, Apple has added a new Lumon Terminal Pro computer to its Mac Store to help you deal with your withdrawal symptoms.
Sadly, you can't actually buy it, but a longtime keyboard maker filled the gap by releasing some Severance-themed keycaps.
The 'Lumon Terminal Pro' is an unusual move by Apple, given that the promo actually appears in the Mac section of the Apple Store rather than on a separate page. It's listed alongside the new MacBook Air M4 in the store's top bar as a 'New' computer, but you can't pre-order one.
Instead, a link below takes you to a behind-the-scenes video (warning: it includes spoilers), alongside a link to an offer showing that you'll get three months of Apple TV+ for free with any new Mac purchase.
That's all very nice, particularly as Apple TV+ does have some other great shows like The Studio, but what if you really want one of the show's computers that are based on 1970s computer terminals? Well, you can get somewhere close by pre-ordering some Severance-themed keycaps from Signature Plastics, who've been making mechanical keyboard accessories for decades.
The SA Macrodata Refinement (R2) keycaps ($197 / £155 / AU$317) follow the design and color scheme that Signature Plastics used for older terminal keyboards like the Data General 'Dasher,' which inspired the Severance prop designers. The keycaps will ship in "the middle of June," and you can also buy a Deskmat, which will ship earlier.
The original 'Dasher' computer than inspired the show
Severance's prop designers actually rebuilt old computers, modeled on computer terminals made by Data General in the 1970s (like the D2 model above), with working trackballs so the likes of Mark Scout could do their work in the Macrodata Refinement office.
Signature Plastics, the maker of the keycaps you can pre-order now, has been making mechanical keyboard caps – alongside ones for aircraft control keyboards and telephone buttons – for over forty years.
Its Macrodata Refinement caps echo the Data General Dasher look with their sculpted tops and high-profile design. Unlike the keyboards in Severance, these replica ones do come with an escape key – which was omitted in the show to amp up the 'innies' lack of control.
Unfortunately, you'll need to buy a keyboard for the keycaps separately, but it's certainly a good start in building your retro-futuristic shrine to Severance – which should help you survive the agonizing wait for season three.
